Original title: Apple iPhone 14 / Pro series offline store pre-sale “scalper price” appeared

Apple has announced that it will hold a “Far Out” special event at 1:00 am Beijing time on September 8.

It is expected to bring new products such as the iPhone 14 / Pro series, Apple Watch Series 8, and the launch of the official version of iOS 16.

Some offline stores have opened the pre-sale of the iPhone 14 series. Not surprisingly, the previous scalper price is basically sold at a higher price. Among them, the new iPhone 14 Plus model appears, not the previously rumored iPhone 14 Max.

6.1-inch iPhone 14 pre-sale starts at 6,699 yuan

6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus pre-order starts at 7,399 yuan

6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro pre-sale starts at 9899 yuan

The 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced from 10,899 yuan.

Prices revealed online: iPhone14 Available in black, white, blue, red, purple. 128GB is priced at 5,999 yuan, 256GB is priced at 6,799 yuan, and 512GB is priced at 8,199 yuan. iPhone14 Max Available in black, white, blue, red, purple. 128GB is priced at 6,799 yuan, 256GB is priced at 7,599 yuan, and 512GB is priced at 8,999 yuan. iPhone14 Pro Available in graphite, gold, silver, purple. 128GB is priced at 8,999 yuan, 256GB is priced at 9,799 yuan, 512GB is priced at 11,199 yuan, and 1TB is priced at 12,799 yuan. iPhone14 Pro Max Available in graphite, gold, silver, purple. 128GB is priced at 9,999 yuan, 256GB is priced at 10,799 yuan, 512GB is priced at 12,199 yuan, and 1TB is priced at 13,799 yuan.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: