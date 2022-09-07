New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

Ahead of the fall launch early tomorrow morning, the high-definition renderings of the Apple Watch Pro have been exposed again. Through these renderings, you can get a more intuitive understanding of this smartwatch, with a new design, a larger flat screen and new physical buttons.

These renderings, a collaboration between well-known concept designers Ian Zelbo and Parker Ortolani, are based on the Apple Watch Pro CAD renderings exposed yesterday. Before yesterday, little was known about the expected design of the Apple Watch Pro, other than to say it would be more rugged for athletes, hikers, runners, and more.

Redesign

The ‌Apple Watch Pro‌ will feature the first major redesign since the Apple Watch Series 4, rethinking the case design to reduce curvature, with a completely flat display. Thanks to the flatter top design, the “Apple Watch Pro” display is expected to be much larger than the Series 7 and upcoming Series 8.

The ‌Apple Watch Pro‌ has a stronger look and feel, with a new protruding case for the Digital Crown and side buttons. Both are housed in molds that protrude outward on the right side of the watch, which can make them more accessible. The Digital Crown itself has also received a redesign to provide a more prominent indentation.

On the left side of the watch, the “Apple Watch Pro” is expected to feature a new physical button similar to the side button. The button is rumored to be configurable to the user’s preferences. It can be customized to open the watchOS app, start a specific workout, or even quickly run shortcuts without navigating the watch itself.

bigger screen

With the larger display on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple updated the visual elements in watchOS to make better use of the increased space. The same goes for the ‌Apple Watch Pro‌ and its larger display. The “Apple Watch Pro” screen measures about 1.99 inches in a 49mm case, compared to the Series 7’s 1.691 inches and 1.901 inches for the 41mm and 45mm sizes.

On the Apple Watch Pro, customers can expect new watch faces that take advantage of the larger display, according to Mark Gurman. Additionally, according to Gurman, Apple is expected to release a new line of straps designed specifically for the Apple Watch Pro. Existing watch bands are expected to be compatible with the Apple Watch Pro to some extent, but may not fit perfectly.

The new watch face could have room to display metrics from workout and fitness data collected by the watch. The new watch faces are in addition to improvements made in ‌watchOS 9‌ that appear to be tailor-made for the larger Apple Watch, such as improvements during workouts that can display additional metrics on one screen.

Better performance

In addition to the new design and larger display, the “Apple Watch Pro” will likely include all of the Apple Watch Series 8 improvements, including a new body temperature sensor. Unlike typical thermometers, body temperature sensors are unlikely to provide direct body temperature readings to the wearer in early iterations.

selling price

The Apple Watch Pro features a new design, larger display, and more durable materials, and is expected to sell for between $900 and $1,000. The new watch will be the most expensive Apple Watch to date, possibly replacing the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Edition.