Apple plans to announce a new low-cost entry-level iPad and an updated iPad Pro at an event currently scheduled for October this year, which features the M2 Apple chip, according to a post by “yeux1122” on Korean blog Naver, citing sources. And may have MagSafe charging.

The account has been a source of accurate information in the past, including accurately revealing details of the fifth-generation iPad Air and details of the yet-to-be-confirmed iPhone 14. The account has also shared some inaccurate results, including rumors of an “iPad mini Pro.”

The low-cost iPad, which is expected to get a major redesign with flat edges and a larger display, will launch alongside the new iPad Pro in October, the next month, the account said in a post today. after the iPhone 14 event.

The upcoming low-cost iPad is expected to feature the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, a larger display, and a USB-C port.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported last week that Apple has started making videos of its September iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 events, and is expected to hold two events this fall, the latter of which will focus on iPad and Mac product launches .

Apple announced a new version of the iPad Pro in April 2021 with a 12.9-inch mini LED display and an M1 Apple chip. The M2-equipped update and the launch of the more powerful iPad Pro will likely coincide with the launch of iPadOS 16, which is expected to launch in October rather than alongside iOS 16 earlier in the fall. iPadOS 16 includes more subtle improvements and features for non-M1 iPads such as Messages, Safari, and more.

For iPads with M-series chips, Apple offers Stage Manager on iPadOS 16, which lets users run multiple apps in windows, overlapping each other, and supporting external displays. In addition to the performance of the M2 chip and Stage Manager in iPadOS 16, previous rumors suggested that the 2022 iPad Pro could benefit from some form of MagSafe charging.