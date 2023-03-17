Left and right-wing nationalists have already announced no-confidence motions. These must be available by Friday afternoon at the latest, and will be voted on in the coming days. However, it is considered unlikely that the government will be overthrown. The President of the Républicains, Éric Ciotti, has already stated that his group will not support a motion of no confidence. It remains to be seen whether all MPs will comply. After the government’s decision to implement the reform at short notice without a vote, thousands of people gathered in Paris to protest in the center.