Assicurazioni Generali’s program for the repurchase of treasury shares for the purpose of their cancellation within the framework of the 2022-2024 strategic plan continues. In particular, the Trieste insurance company today announced that in the period 12 September 2022 – 16 September 2022 2,148,131 treasury shares were purchased on the Euronext Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange. In detail, the purchase transaction was carried out at a weighted average price of € 15.22 and for a total value of 32,704,120.46.

Meanwhile, at the moment the Generali Assicurazioni stock is moving down by 1.16% on the stock market, thus finding itself at € 14.95 per share.

We recall that the company had started the buyback program on 2 August, in execution of the resolution approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting on 29 April 2022.

Following the purchases made, as of September 16, 2022, the company and its subsidiaries hold 18,547,017 treasury shares, equal to 1.17% of the share capital