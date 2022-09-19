The “National Science Popularization Day” activity of Shaanxi Provincial Department of Natural Resources was launched

Western Net News (Reporter Liu Wang) September 15-21 is the National Science Popularization Day Week. On September 19, the National Science Popularization Day of Shaanxi Natural Resources System was officially launched at Chanba No. 1 Middle School in Xi’an. The province’s natural resources system will disseminate the voice of natural resources popularization through outdoor large-screen broadcasts, publicity in squares, and popularization of science in campuses.

During the period, the Provincial Department of Natural Resources will carry out a variety of activities such as “Science Popularization to the Future”, the voice of Shaanxi natural resources popularization entering schools, answering questions about popular science knowledge, and researching at popular science bases. At the same time, 27 people, including Gao Jin and Sun Yuting, who are popular science workers in the natural resources system, were hired as the first batch of “science envoys” for natural resources in Shaanxi Province, laying the foundation for the next five promotions of science popularization.

In recent years, the natural resources system of Shaanxi Province has gradually built a normalized natural resource “science envoy” team based on the natural resources science popularization contest, making full use of opportunities such as World Earth Day, National Science and Technology Week, and National Science Popularization Day to promote science popularization. The five progress activities are the starting point, and continue to promote the popularization of science. In the form of “going out”, the science and technology knowledge of natural resources in Shaanxi will be brought into the classroom to enhance the scientific interest of young people, spread the knowledge of natural resources science and technology, and sow the seeds of caring for nature and scientific thinking. At the same time, relying on the Ministry of Natural Resources to actively carry out science and technology knowledge answering activities in various science bases in Shaanxi, while publicizing scientific knowledge, give full play to the role of science bases in science popularization, and encourage young people to walk into nature, enter science bases, and visit and study , broaden horizons and stimulate scientific interest. Use practical actions to create a “new ecology of science popularization” that respects nature, protects resources and advocates science.