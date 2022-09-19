“Eye candy”, literally a “feast for the eyes”. It is the nickname that has earned one of the closest figures to the new King Charles III: it is Major Jonathan Thompson, equerry that is bodyguard and valet of his majesty. Thirty-nine years old, married with two children, Thompson has always dealt with receptions and military honors and on several occasions he has attracted attention, albeit always behind the royal family, for his statuesque physique and the elegance of the role he held. After the death of the sovereign, many subjects on social media jokingly commented: “These days are very sad, but seeing Major Thompson has made them a hundred times better”.

Carlo does not have the lucky hand with the valets: the last trusted assistant had to resign a year ago on the accusation of having helped a wealthy Saudi donor to obtain a royal honor and British citizenship. Thompson, on the other hand, major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, until now had been in charge of organizing the receptions and military honors of Queen Elizabeth in Balmoral Castle, while now he has become “equerry” of the new King Charles III and is awaited for the test. more difficult: overcoming the distrust of Buckingham Palace and making the predecessor forget.

For now he certainly has many admirers and some admirers on his side: the handsome physique, the sculpted face, the classic British colors make him a beauty icon that has already become famous throughout the kingdom. And not only. Several English newspapers have already written about him. “Unfortunately, sir, he is already caught,” the Daily mail titled ironically, while the other newspapers do not spare ‘portraits’ complete with full-length photos.



Thirty-nine, major in the Scottish Royal Guards Battalion, married for twelve years to Caroline, manager, Thompson has a four-year-old son and two dogs, the black Labradors Odin and Piper. But above all, with his Scottish uniforms, he already has a swarm of fans even on social networks.