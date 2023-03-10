Listen to the audio version of the article

Lenovo introduces a new series of Thinkstation workstations to the market with the PX, P7 and P5 models. These high-performance computers are equipped with the latest Intel Xenon processors, paired with Nvidia Rtx 6000 graphics cards and offer a design created in collaboration with Aston Martin.

In fact, the Chinese company places the emphasis on the design of these new workstations, with which it reinterprets new aesthetic lines with the aim of maximizing performance but at the same time without renouncing customization.

Lenovo and Aston Martin have committed to co-design the new ThinkStation chassis, and have managed to integrate a front grille inspired by Aston Martin’s iconic Gran Turismo DBS, a choice that some of the design insights of the high performance automotive segment applied. a desktop workstation. The chassis also features larger vents with a 3D hexagonal design, allowing for unobstructed airflow.

In this sense, the automatic cooling system stands out, which Lenovo describe as “thermally advanced”. This Lenovo-patented three-channel cooling system features air baffles in the workstation that are designed to push air from front to back.

Collaboration with Aston Martin resulted in a device that reflects Lenovo’s “iconic red design language”. Therefore, the teams of the two companies worked together to create a “tool-less” chassis with the aim of offering maximum flexibility and better ergonomics.