As a brand-new model specially designed and developed for outdoor trendy life in the post-epidemic era, MAZDA CX-50 has been widely praised for its resolute and strong “soul-moving” design style since its debut in the Chinese market at the Guangzhou Auto Show last year, and it has created a new model. Outdoor light off-road SUV category, and won multiple “2023 Most Anticipated New Car” awards.

In order to let consumers have a better understanding of MAZDA CX-50 design concept and MAZDA DESIGN, on March 10, the chief designer of Mazda Design Division, North American market design expert, chief designer of Mazda flagship SUV CX-9/CX-50/BT50, Mr. Eiji Kimoto, an expert in the design of large-size models, connected with the salon and deeply analyzed the beauty of MAZDA CX-50 design. At the same time, the interior and space design of MAZDA CX-50 was exhibited for the first time.

Hard-core display of Soul Motion Design

Giving life to cars with the power of design is the core of MAZDA DESIGN. Mazda believes that only the momentary dynamism and beauty of things full of vitality can move people’s hearts. Therefore, since the birth of the “soul movement” design concept, on the basis of absorbing the inner essence of oriental aesthetics, it has been pursuing the ultimate aesthetic feeling with excellent sensibility, thus creating the sense of existence of MAZDA cars. MAZDA CX-50 is a brand new model specially designed and developed by MAZDA DESIGN for outdoor trendy life in the post-pandemic era.

In the view of designer Eiji Kimoto, the unprecedented design style of MAZDA CX-50 not only insists on the aesthetics of “soul movement”, but also innovates: “We will give each model Model-specific research and development concept, and adjust the design expression method, and constantly pursue the best expression of “soul-moving” design”. In order to better adapt to and match the vast outdoor ambient light, the designer made the MAZDA CX-50 Specially adjusted the balance between the skeleton and light changes in its “soul movement” design, weakened the subtle light movement performance, optimized the skeleton and proportion of the vehicle, and pursued a feeling that can be felt even in the outdoor natural environment. Presence and a powerful appearance.

As the Mazda brand’s first small test for outdoor lifestyle scenes, MAZDA CX-50, as always, inherits the core essence of the Mazda brand. MAZDA CX-50 takes “VIBRANT UTILITY” as the brand-new “Soul Motion” design theme, and integrates the strong character of SUV with the wildness and elegance of “Soul Motion” design, which not only meets the needs of off-road, Without losing the sense of refinement. The large horizontal body frame, powerful block grille, iconic black side wings, slender semi-circular headlights, thick and powerful wide-body wheel arches, etc., exude a strong outdoor temperament. In addition, MAZDA CX-50 also brings two newly developed car paint colors: “Zircon Sand” and “Quiet Blue”, which are more in line with its identity as an outdoor SUV.

MAZDA CX-50 ingeniously integrates “beautiful body proportions when galloping”, “vitality” unique to the “soul movement” design, and “strong and powerful bones”, and finally presents a solid, vigorous and powerful tool It has the impression of a general outdoor SUV, but without losing its “slim, beautiful and streamlined” body proportions. The organic fusion of outdoor consciousness and smooth and smooth outline embodies the essence of Mazda’s “soul movement” design. The designer of Muyuan described MAZDA CX-50 as a person: “Like a well-trained swimmer, the whole body is strong and beautiful without a piece of fat. I hope everyone can enjoy this unique design that can only be created by “Soul Motion”. A beautiful contrast of asymmetry”.

MAZDA CX-50 interior first exposed

The interior design of MAZDA CX-50 is also based on the design theme of “VIBRANT·UTILITY” and aims to present a sense of spaciousness, solidity and durability to drivers and passengers, while paying attention to material selection and workmanship High-quality sense, in order to echo and highlight its outdoor product positioning style.

The cockpit uses horizontally extending parallel lines to design the cockpit space, giving people a broad and spacious feeling. Vertical air vent grilles and a large, functional center console are both aesthetically pleasing and functional. The cockpit decorative panel and the center of the seat adopt X-shaped special stitching, which is not only strong, but also shows the ingenuity quality of trust and craftsmanship. The seats are also embellished with knot elements that are often used in outdoor scenes to create an outdoor feel, always echoing the product theme of outdoor light off-road SUVs.

The central control display of MAZDA CX-50 adopts a touch screen, but the mechanical switches such as the central console, in-car volume, and climate control are still retained, allowing users to realize “blind operation” while driving. In terms of interior color style, MAZDA CX-50 high-end models will provide retro and noble terracotta and black interior style options. In addition, MAZDA CX-50 is also equipped with the widest panoramic sunroof with a horizontal lighting width of 767mm, a full set of BOSE audio with 12 high-performance speakers, wireless fast charging and other configurations, bringing users a brand new in-car riding experience.

In terms of intelligent interconnection, all MAZDA CX-50 series are equipped with the third-generation Mazda Yuelian system as standard, which supports OTA air upgrade: the third-generation Yuelian system makes MAZDA CX-50 the first MAZDA series with 100% 4G networking and Internet access. Eco-functional models. Moreover, the Yuelian system of MAZDA CX-50, a domestic model, has implemented an exclusive upgrade. It adopts the Android system and the multi-window interface operation mode for the first time, and supports command switches and touch screen operations at the same time, catering to the usage habits and preferences of domestic users; moreover, the first The voice avatar developed at a high degree gives life to the car and machine, realizes emotional communication and interconnection with users, and supports OTA air upgrades.

Considering the Chinese people’s pursuit of a large space, MAZDA CX-50 deliberately creates the “large space” that Chinese people like. MAZDA CX-50 has a 1920mm ultra-wide body, a 4785mm ultra-long body, and a leapfrog wheelbase of 2815mm. Based on the platform of Chinese models, MAZDA CX-50’s rear legroom is 55mm larger than that of North American models, and the maximum rear legroom will reach 899mm. Performance surpasses that of similar models.

MAZDA CX-50 has a super-large luggage compartment with a width of 1025mm and a depth of 1028mm, surpassing the same level; at the same time, it is also designed to expand the storage space on both sides, which is convenient and practical. The trunk volume of MAZDA CX-50 reaches 435L, and the backrests of the second-row seats can be folded down to load large-capacity and longer items; the interior of the trunk is equipped with a luggage hook, which can effectively prevent items from being damaged during outdoor driving. shaking.

As a global model, MAZDA CX-50 has been launched in the North American market first, and has received unanimous praise from the market. The CX-50 entering the Chinese market not only retains Mazda’s “soul-moving” design, but also upgrades the space that Chinese consumers care most about. SUV market.

It is reported that on March 16, Changan Mazda MAZDA CX-50 will usher in the official off-line, and will start the blind test of new cars. In the future, starting from the MAZDA CX-50, Changan Mazda will continue to introduce more high-value models to further promote the sustainable and high-quality development of Mazda in China.