The Italian car market is still growing by double digits. According to data published today by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in November 2022 the Italian car market totaled 119,853 registrations (+14.7%) against the 104,519 units registered in November 2021. In the first eleven months of 2022 the total volumes they amount to 1,211,769 units, against 1,371,314 recorded in January-November 2021, with a decrease of 11.6%. The transfers of ownership – communicates the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport – were 415,438 compared to 290,382 transfers recorded in November 2021, with an increase of 43.07%. The global volume of monthly sales, equal to 535,291, involved 22.39% of new cars and 77.61% of used cars.

The Stellantis group registered 36,892 cars in Italy in November, 1.5% more than in the same month in 2021, when there were 36,363. The share is 30.9% compared to 34.8%. In the eleven months there were 428,599 registrations, down by 17%, with a share of 35.5% compared to 37.8%. The data are processed by Stellantis on Dataforce source.