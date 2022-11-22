Autostrade per l’Italia, Eni and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti today signed an agreement to develop joint initiatives for the energy transition of their businesses.

The scope of the collaboration is that of sustainable mobility, in particular aimed at decarbonising the Italian motorway network. The agreement includes the development of new energy carriers for both heavy vehicles and cars, starting with biofuels from sustainable raw materials that do not compete with the food supply chain, hydrogen, biomethane and recharging points for electric cars. The agreement also provides for the construction of renewable energy production plants through the installation of photovoltaic parks in the areas of Autostrade per l’Italia or near the motorway network, also through dedicated company vehicles.

The refueling areas will host an increasing number of 100% electric recharging stations as well as the new decarbonised vectors (including, for example, electricity, biomethane and hydrogen) starting with Eni biofuels, which will be available also in purity from January 2023. Furthermore, near the areas of Autostrade per l’Italia or the motorway network, where plants for the production of energy from renewable sources will be built, it will be possible to set up energy communities, encouraging the creation of self-consumption initiatives collective.

Among the areas of interest of the partnership, also the definition of programs for the development of sustainable products for the improvement of the pavement of the motorways, and the launch of circular economy initiatives, starting with the collection of used tires that can be regenerated into products sustainable energy and chemicals, including the road surface.