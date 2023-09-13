Home » Avianca Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Montería After Alert in Electrical System
Avianca Flight AV8524 Makes Emergency Landing in Montería

A harrowing incident took place on Wednesday as Avianca Flight AV8524 was forced to make an emergency landing in Montería. The flight, which was traveling from Bogotá to Barranquilla, experienced an alert in its electrical system, prompting the captain to request an immediate landing.

Thankfully, the emergency landing went smoothly without any issues. However, a video captured by one of the passengers aboard the flight has surfaced, showcasing the moments of panic during the ordeal.

The recording, originally broadcast by ‘NoticiasRCN.com’, reveals the intense distress experienced by the passengers onboard the flight that took off at 5 am. In the video, the person recording indicates that the footage captures the moment of descent, explaining, “It was felt that the front end had dropped.”

The circulating fragments of the video depict the passengers’ natural fear, with some gripping their seats tightly as the emergency unfolded.

Twitter user @pablogonzalez1998 shared the video, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, displaying the tense situation during the flight’s descent.

Fortunately, the aircraft landed in Montería without incident, leading to a collective round of applause from the relieved passengers after touchdown.

According to flight monitoring platforms, the journey from Bogotá to Montería lasted approximately 1 hour and 3 minutes.

Avianca officially announced that all passengers and crew onboard the flight safely landed in Montería at 06:25 am. The airline confirmed that the passengers would continue their journey to Barranquilla on Flight AV8524, scheduled to depart at 9:45 am.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of the quick response and professionalism exhibited by the airline crew in handling such emergencies, ensuring the safety of all passengers during unforeseen circumstances. Avianca’s prompt actions and the successful emergency landing in Montería are commendable.

As investigations into the cause of the electrical system alert commence, Avianca is committed to maintaining its reputation as a safe and reliable airline, providing reassurance to travelers.

