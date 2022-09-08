MY LAND leverages its experience in actively managing thematic and impact strategies to launch a new platform dedicated to ETFs. The platform offers a complementary value proposition that, through ETFs, provides access to AXA IM’s strengths on responsible investing, quantitative investing and trading.

The platform will initially launch with two ETFs actively aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and classified as Article 9 under the SFDR Regulation, which have the dual objective of ensuring long-term financial growth and a positive and measurable impact on the environment.

The first two ETFs will focus on the issues of climate and biodiversitycurrently not listed on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Active vision and flexibility

“To meet the ever-changing needs of investors we must continue to innovate and improve our investment offering, and with the launch of this new platform we do so by combining our active investment vision with the flexibility of an ETF” comments the launch. of the new platform, Marco Morelli, Executive Chairman of AXA IM.

“With the support of AXA and leveraging our core strengths, primarily in the area of ​​active management and responsible investment strategies, this platform will complement our current range of funds, while responding to the demand for ETFs from part of clients and offering them a better trading experience, as well as easy access to such strategies, high liquidity and greater transparency due to the nature of these products ”.

Transforming the world of active ETFs

Hans Stoter, Global Head of the AXA IM CoreHe added: “We are seeing long-term trends such as blockchain technology, banking disintermediation and the emergence of online brokerage platforms that can transform the way funds are distributed. In this regard, we believe that active ETFs will play an important role in the evolution of the wealth management industry and we believe we are ideally placed to embrace this evolution.

While ETFs are often seen as passive investments, which historically track portfolio positions and the performance of broad market indices, the ETF market has evolved to now offer a range of non-traditional, personalized portfolios. Today the ETF can be actively managed, further expanding investor choice. In this regard, our new range of ETFs will complement our broad offering of mutual funds ”.