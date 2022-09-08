MEMPHIS. At least four people have been killed in Memphis, Tennessee, by the 19-year-old suspected of having opened fire seven times while driving around the city. The police reported this at a press conference, as reported by the American media, underlining that there are three injured.

Chief of Police Cerelyn ‘CJ’ Davis said at a press conference that the fury of the head of the shootings began just before 1am Wednesday and continued until around 8.30pm. For the massacre, in which 4 people died and 3 injured, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested. At least eight crime scenes: seven shootings and a car theft in Southaven, Davis explained. Police said the shooter recorded his actions on Facebook.

The University of Memphis sent a message to the students saying that a shooting had been reported near the campus. Rhodes College, which is about 4 miles away from the university, advised students on and off campus to take shelter on site. The area where Kelly was arrested is approximately 11 miles from the University of Memphis and approximately 12 miles from Rhodes College. Police in Southaven, Mississippi, located south of Memphis just across the state line, said Kelly stole a car at a gas station before being arrested in Memphis.