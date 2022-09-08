Home World Memphis, Facebook massacre live in several shootings: what happened
World

Memphis, Facebook massacre live in several shootings: what happened

by admin
Memphis, Facebook massacre live in several shootings: what happened

MEMPHIS. At least four people have been killed in Memphis, Tennessee, by the 19-year-old suspected of having opened fire seven times while driving around the city. The police reported this at a press conference, as reported by the American media, underlining that there are three injured.

Chief of Police Cerelyn ‘CJ’ Davis said at a press conference that the fury of the head of the shootings began just before 1am Wednesday and continued until around 8.30pm. For the massacre, in which 4 people died and 3 injured, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested. At least eight crime scenes: seven shootings and a car theft in Southaven, Davis explained. Police said the shooter recorded his actions on Facebook.

The University of Memphis sent a message to the students saying that a shooting had been reported near the campus. Rhodes College, which is about 4 miles away from the university, advised students on and off campus to take shelter on site. The area where Kelly was arrested is approximately 11 miles from the University of Memphis and approximately 12 miles from Rhodes College. Police in Southaven, Mississippi, located south of Memphis just across the state line, said Kelly stole a car at a gas station before being arrested in Memphis.

See also  September 11, the podcast series that tells the stories of survivors

You may also like

Baoji Municipal People’s Government’s portal website focuses on...

Vietnam, 32 dead in Karaoke fire

The UN: Covid has brought the planet back...

Palestinian killed in the West Bank after an...

US media: Foreign nuclear capability documents found in...

Ukraine, latest news. Melitopol, Putin’s party headquarters blown...

RCEP: The Ballast Stone Effect of Regional Trade...

Stone Age surgery: Ancient amputation marks oldest known...

Analysis: Li Zhanshu’s visit to Russia and other...

Usa, announces murder and executes it live Facebook:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy