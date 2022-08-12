Original title: Baidu Maps X Apollo “Autonomous Driving Level Navigation” Experience Launched in Beijing Yizhuang

Traffic travel is about to usher in the era of autonomous driving, and the travel experience will also usher in great changes.

On August 12, a new version of “Baidu Map X Apollo” was released in the high-level autonomous driving demonstration area in Beijing. Baidu Map, powered by Apollo’s autonomous driving and vehicle-road coordination technology, took the lead in launching city lane-level navigation and parking space-level navigation in Yizhuang. Intelligent functions such as navigation and green light smooth navigation, and announced that they will gradually land in Guangzhou Huangpu, Hebei Baoding, Hunan Zhuzhou and other demonstration areas to provide citizens in the demonstration areas with accurate and efficient “autonomous driving-level navigation” experience, while further enriching the “new” The connotation of a generation of artificial intelligence maps”, let the achievements of intelligent transportation construction enter the lives of the people.

The release ceremony site.

Joined forces，reduceLane-level navigation service with few lane changes and calm lane changes

This new release gives full play to the strategic synergy advantages of “Baidu Map x Apollo”. Combined with Apollo’s core capabilities of autonomous driving, Baidu Maps provides lane-level navigation services that reduce lane changes and calm lane changes, and can provide users with dynamic and timely lane-level lane-change guidance throughout the process, effectively avoiding frequent and temporary lane changes, and improving driving safety; Based on Apollo’s intelligent traffic perception capability, Baidu Maps’ industry-wide integrated parking space-level navigation can automatically allocate and directly navigate to free parking spaces in the destination parking lot for users, greatly shortening their time to find a parking space; based on Apollo’s autonomous driving Homologous vehicle-road coordination capabilities, Baidu map online green light navigation, users can master real-time traffic light information, stop and start calmly, and get driving speed suggestions at smart intersections, realize green light all the way, and greatly improve travel efficiency.

Different from high and fast roads, the density of driving intersections on urban roads is higher, and the road types are more complex. The user’s decision-making cost of changing lanes during driving is often higher, and it is easy to miss the opportunity to change lanes and cause yaw when encountering a bridge pier or a large vehicle in front of them blocking the line of sight. Urban lane-level navigation is based on the Baidu Maps industry’s “smart lane recommendation” algorithm, combined with the user’s current driving route and location, comprehensively calculates the number of lane changes, the difficulty of lane changes, and the timing of lane changes, so as to intelligently plan the minimum number of lane changes for the user. , Less difficult lane change, accurate to lane level driving route, avoid continuous, multiple lane change and temporary lane change.

In addition, traditional navigation products often only provide road-level route planning, such as “turn left at the intersection ahead”, which mainly solves the user’s steering judgment before the intersection, and it is difficult to help the owner to solve the lane judgment on the road. Urban lane-level navigation achieves a breakthrough in lane-level route planning and guidance capabilities, which can help users better solve the lane judgment of the road + intersection, and take into account the guidance information of intersections, routes, and lanes throughout the entire process. If there is a long solid line ahead, lane change at intersection, bus lane), the user will be prompted for lane change information in advance.

This upgrade can be said to be a profound change brought about by the “strong alliance”. Since its launch in 2005, Baidu Maps has been adhering to the brand mission of “technology makes travel easier” and has continuously explored and innovated by means of “technology“, and has developed into a leading Internet map service provider in China. Baidu Apollo already has industry-leading solutions in three areas: autonomous driving, smart cars, and smart transportation. As a leading enterprise in the deployment of autonomous driving in China, as of July 2022, the total mileage of Baidu Apollo’s autonomous driving test has exceeded 32 million kilometers, and the cumulative order volume of the autonomous driving travel service platform Carrot Run is 1 million+.

This upgrade can be said to be a profound change brought about by the "strong alliance". Since its launch in 2005, Baidu Maps has been adhering to the brand mission of "technology makes travel easier" and has continuously explored and innovated by means of "technology", and has developed into a leading Internet map service provider in China. Baidu Apollo already has industry-leading solutions in three areas: autonomous driving, smart cars, and smart transportation. As a leading enterprise in the deployment of autonomous driving in China, as of July 2022, the total mileage of Baidu Apollo's autonomous driving test has exceeded 32 million kilometers, and the cumulative order volume of the autonomous driving travel service platform Carrot Run is 1 million+.

Baidu Maps "autopilot-level navigation" experience three functions. Smart intersections drastically reduce commute time，Navigation understands road conditions better than old drivers

It is understood that within the 60 square kilometers of the high-level autonomous driving demonstration area in Beijing, 329 standard intersections with intelligent network connections have been built. The shortened commute time is the most direct feeling of Yizhuang resident Ms. Wang. "It's definitely not luck, but the road has changed. After passing so many green lights in one breath, I feel that driving can be so smooth for the first time." The intelligent transportation infrastructure saves Ms. Wang and other Yizhuang residents commuting time and improves their commuting happiness.

In the intelligent intersection construction area, Baidu Map's lane-level navigation, traffic light countdown, green wave speed and other functions not only provide accurate and intelligent guidance for residents to travel, but also bring new experiences to "old drivers". "The navigation can tell you the changes of the traffic lights ahead, and can also give you speed suggestions to realize the green light all the way." The taxi driver Mr. Chen couldn't help but sighed, "Having been driving for more than ten years, now I know the road conditions better than me." "When will it be rolled out to all of Beijing? The smart traffic light is so practical!" Master Chen asked expectantly after learning about the "black technology" behind the traffic lights. As an old driver, he knows how much time he wastes every day at intersections where traffic lights change. In a super-large city like Beijing with nearly 7 million motor vehicles, even if each vehicle saves 5 seconds a day, it can save 10,000 hours of precious time.

The press conference revealed that Baidu Maps integrated indoor and outdoor parking space-level navigation has covered 25,000 parking spaces in large commercial centers and transportation hubs across the country; Baidu Maps has served more than 10 million users in Beijing Yizhuang with the accurate countdown of traffic lights and traffic lights every day. With 40,000 services, the crossing time in Yizhuang is 36.8% lower than that in other areas in Beijing. The achievements of intelligent transportation construction have been brought to the majority of users through Baidu Maps.

Traffic travel is about to usher in the era of autonomous driving, and the travel experience will also usher in great changes. Benefiting from the achievements of Beijing Yizhuang autonomous driving operation and intelligent transportation construction, as a "new generation of artificial intelligence map", Baidu Maps will bring the autonomous driving-level intelligent travel experience to Yizhuang citizens through deep integration with Apollo, and will accelerate its implementation in the future. multiple cities. High-level autonomous driving technology has come to the forefront, and new development momentum has been nurtured in the new round of technological changes and travel changes, bringing tangible changes to social travel.

