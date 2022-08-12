[Epoch Times, August 12, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Zhang Ting, Chang Huairen, and Li Yixin in Taipei, Taiwan) The CCP announced on Wednesday (August 10) that the recent military exercises have completed various tasks around Taiwan, suggesting that The military exercises may come to an end. On the same day, the CCP released the “White Paper on the Taiwan Issue”, reiterating that it would not give up the military reunification of Taiwan. Experts believe that the release of the white paper coincides with the military exercise, which aims to intimidate the people of Taiwan first with force and then with words.

The white paper does not give a timetable for the CCP to unify Taiwan, but says “it cannot go on like this from generation to generation.” The white paper also claims that the Chinese government fully enjoys and exercises sovereignty over Taiwan. The white paper once again threatened that it would not commit to renounce the use of force and that the military reunification of Taiwan “will be the last choice made under the last resort”.

Why did the white paper issue an expert interpretation at this time?

In response to a series of threatening remarks by the CCP, the British “Guardian” reported on August 10 that Dr. Lin Yingyu of the Institute of International Affairs and Strategy of Tamkang University believes that this document is likely to be deliberately coincided with the military exercise around Taiwan. published.

“After intimidating with force (to Taiwan), they (the CCP) carried out verbal intimidation.” Lin Yingyu said, “They want to make Taiwanese respond in different ways and divide public opinion (in Taiwan).”

The release of the white paper on Taiwan came as the Chinese military announced on Wednesday that the military exercises, which lasted several days, had “completed various tasks” around Taiwan. The outside world generally believes that this means that the series of military exercises around Taiwan held recently have come to an end. The Chinese military said it would conduct “regular patrols” in the future.

The Taiwanese government has accused the Chinese Communist Party of using military exercises to simulate attacks on Taiwan in the past few days.

What message does the white paper release

The white paper asserts that Taiwan has no basis, reason or right to participate in the United Nations and other international organizations that only sovereign states can participate in.

In the white paper, the CCP once again touts the “one country, two systems” framework. What it wants to explain to the outside world is that it wants to rule Taiwan under the “one country, two systems” approach. The white paper also uses Hong Kong as an example to explain that after the “anti-extradition” protest movement broke out in Hong Kong in 2019, the CCP took a series of actions to “improve the ‘one country, two systems’ institutional system.” The CCP claims that the practice of “one country, two systems” has achieved “universally recognized success”.

In fact, the CCP’s suppression of democracy in Hong Kong and the use of the “Hong Kong version of the National Security Law” to arrest pro-democracy figures are making Taiwanese people see the prospect of the CCP’s rule and become the main driving force behind the overwhelming rejection of “one country, two systems” by Taiwanese. Western countries have also condemned Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” in name only, and Hong Kong people no longer enjoy a high degree of autonomy.

What happened in Hong Kong also made more Taiwanese want the Taiwanese government to be tough on the CCP, which helped Tsai Ing-wen win a landslide victory in the January 2020 presidential election.

This is the third white paper on the Taiwan issue issued by the CCP. The first two were in 1993 and 2000. Compared with the previous two times, this time the CCP has deleted the promise that “Taiwan will exercise a high degree of autonomy after reunification, and the central government will not send troops and administrative personnel to Taiwan.”

The analysis pointed out that this shows that Xi Jinping intends to give Taiwan less autonomy after the occupation.

Dr Mark Harrison, a senior lecturer in China studies at the University of Tasmania in Australia, said the CCP’s white paper was a demand for the people of Taiwan to give up the democracy and sovereignty they had been fighting for for decades.

Harrison said the white paper’s conclusion mentions Beijing’s willingness to use “all necessary measures” to achieve reunification and identifies so-called “separatists or external forces.”

“This is a disturbing sign that it is preparing to justify military action against Taiwan,” Harrison said.

Al Jazeera’s China correspondent, Patrick Fok, said Taiwan may not be interested in China‘s latest statement on reunification in the white paper.

In that white paper, China reiterated its call for Taiwan’s reunification with the mainland under the “one country, two systems” model, Fokker said. But after the (military exercise) incidents in recent days, Taiwanese people have little interest in “one country, two systems”. In addition, the people of Taiwan have also seen how the CCP implements “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong.

The MAC stated that the white paper is full of “wishful thinking and disregarding the facts” lies.

The MAC also said that the white paper’s so-called “overall strategy for Taiwan” and other old tunes in the new era were just propaganda tactics to explain internally before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Taiwanese people are even more disgusted, and mainstream public opinion has long firmly rejected “one country, two systems”. Only the 23 million people in Taiwan have the right to decide the future of Taiwan, and they will never accept the cross-strait finality set by the authoritarian regime.

