Novak Djokovic is not the first seed at Wimbledon 2023 due to theft | Sports

Novak Djokovic is not at the top of the ATP list just because of politics, so he is not the first seed at Wimbledon either.

Wimbledon has officially confirmed that it will Karlos Alkaraz to be the first seed in the draw on Friday, which made official the injustice that was done again to Novak Djokovic. Until a few years ago, there was a special system in which not only the ATP list was looked at, but also the performance in tournaments on grass, which stopped being used, however, we should not forget that Djokovic always has even two thousand less points than it should, even if that’s the only reason he was the runner-up.

Novak Djokovic is a four-time consecutive Wimbledon champion, but despite that – he doesn’t have a single point from the biggest Grand Slam tournament. Not only was the tournament not scored last year due to the situation with athletes from Russia and Belarus, but Djokovic was also deprived of 2,000 points for the title in 2021, and thus suffered the biggest blow of all tennis players.

This was also noticed by Novak Djokovic’s fans who reacted to Wimbledon’s official confirmation of first seed Carlos Alcaraz, the first one not from the “big four” company in the last 20 years. “It’s not something you should point out, it will be in the records, and people will forget how the ranking was ruined by politics. It’s better if you kept quiet, that is, take the money and run… Of course, this is not Alcaraz’s fault, but…”wrote one of Novak Djokovic’s cheerleaders.

The good news is that Novak Djokovic will not suffer much from being the second seed, since he will be at the other end of the draw and will only be able to play against Alcaraz in the final. If he wins the tournament, he will return to the first place in the ATP list, which he still belongs to, but for a long time, Nole “doesn’t suffer” from being on the throne and he likes it more when he is underestimated.

We all hope that Novak Djokovic will reach the final, and now we know that he could play against Danilo Medvedev or Kasper Rud in the semifinals, while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune are potential opponents of the Serbian ace in the quarterfinals of the tournament. A round before, he could beat Andrej Rubljov and Janik Siner, of course, provided that there are no withdrawals at the last minute and that there are no surprises in the tournament, which is almost impossible to happen.

