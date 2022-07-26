(Original title: Baili Technology (603959.SH) intends to acquire a 60% stake in Wuxi Baiqing to increase its layout in the field of lithium battery intelligent manufacturing)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Baili Technology (603959.SH) announced that Changzhou Baili Lithium Battery Smart Factory Co., Ltd. (“Baili Lithium Battery”, “Party A”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company Qing Intelligent Robot Technology Co., Ltd. (“Wuxi Baiqing” or “Party B”) and Zhu Yueyuan (Party C) signed the “Letter of Intent for Equity Transfer”. Baili Lithium intends to acquire 60% of the equity of the target company from Party C in cash.

It is reported that the target company of this acquisition, Wuxi Baiqing, has been focusing on providing customers with intelligent solutions for powder material sintering process since its establishment. Currently, it is mainly used in the lithium battery industry, mainly providing lithium battery positive and negative electrodes for lithium battery manufacturers. The design and construction of the outer circulation line of the material industry furnace, especially in the field of lithium battery anode materials, has rich industry experience and technical advantages. Wuxi Baiqing has a good reputation in the field of lithium battery positive and negative electrode materials industrial furnace outer circulation line production, and has cooperated with Shanshan Co., Ltd., Putailai, Kaijin Energy, Honeycomb Energy and other lithium battery industries and fine chemical materials manufacturers Established a good and stable cooperative relationship.

This acquisition is conducive to improving the new energy industry chain, forming business complementarity, and increasing the layout of the lithium battery intelligent manufacturing field; it can produce good business synergy; the technical advantages are obvious, and further enhance the core competitiveness.