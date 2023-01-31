In the application of ChatGPT overseas, artificial intelligence automatically collects global data information, but my country has policy restrictions on the collection and acquisition of overseas specific sensitive information. Whether this will affect the effect in the Chinese context needs to be verified.

The chatbot ChatGPT, which is in the limelight, has gained attention again. It is reported that Baidu will launch a similar artificial intelligence chatbot service.

Recently, according to Bloomberg News, Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU, HKEX: 9888) plans to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot service similar to ChatGPT in March, and embed the preliminary version into its main search service, allowing users to obtain the same information as ChatGPT. Similar conversational search results.

In response to the above information, The Paper asked Baidu for confirmation, but Baidu did not respond.

According to The Paper reporter, Li Yanhong once mentioned at a Baidu all-member meeting at the end of December 2022 that people from different fields asked him what he thought of ChatGPT.

At that time, Li Yanhong gave the answer: “I am very glad that such a technical direction we are pondering every day can arouse such a large public opinion field and attract so many people’s attention. It is really not easy. Whether it is AIGC (artificial intelligence) Generated content), or ChatGPT, are all new things, and they are all new opportunities after the development of AI technology to a certain extent, although the opportunity is not so clear now.”

Baidu version of “ChatGPT” will be embedded in the search engine

Bloomberg quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that Baidu’s artificial intelligence chat robot service has not yet determined the name.

Reuters also reported in the report that Baidu plans to launch the service as a stand-alone application and gradually embed it in Baidu’s search engine. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the information is confidential. Baidu plans to include chatbot-generated results, rather than just links, when users make a search request, the person said.

According to media reports, Baidu has plans for an artificial intelligence chat robot service similar to ChatGPT, and the launch time is still uncertain. Baidu CEO Robin Li positioned the project as “leading the intergenerational change of the search experience” and said that “the technology has arrived.” The critical point is how technologies like ChatGPT are applied to search scenarios, and we have great opportunities in this regard in the next year.”

Baidu declined to comment on the media reports.

However, according to The Paper, at the Baidu all-member meeting at the end of December 2022, when Robin Li first talked about ChatGPT, he said that technology can do this, but what kind of product will technology eventually become and what kind of needs will it meet? , there is still a lot of uncertainty in this chain.

“So on the one hand, we are very excited, on the other hand, we also feel a great responsibility. As a company, as a business organization, we have such a cool technology, can we turn it into a product that everyone needs? This step is actually the hardest, but also the greatest and most influential.” Li Yanhong said.

ChatGPT and AIGC

At the end of November last year, OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence institution, launched a chat robot application ChatGPT. Users only need to input questions, and ChatGPT can give seemingly accurate and meaningful answers. The Kaiyuan Securities Research Report pointed out that the number of users of ChatGPT exceeded 1 million within a week of its release, and the number of monthly visits reached 21 million.

Recently, the industry and the market have paid strong attention to ChatGPT again. According to the US financial media Semafor, Microsoft is currently negotiating to invest $10 billion in OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, which also includes other venture capital institutions.

On January 26, after the American digital media company BuzzFeed announced that it would rely on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, to strengthen content creation, the company’s stock price rose by 300% in two consecutive trading days, and the valuation of OpenAI has also risen to 29 billion. Dollar.

“An important reason why ChatGPT is widely recognized is the introduction of new technology RLHF, which is reinforcement learning based on human feedback. The focus of RLHF is how to make the output of artificial intelligence models consistent with human common sense, cognition, needs, and values. At the same time, human Continuous use and effect feedback can also iteratively optimize the effect of AIGC.” Li Yinlin, a partner of Locke Capital, told The Paper that in essence, ChatGPT is an efficient information integration assistant that can replace the role of junior assistants in a large number of humans . At present, ChatGPT is capable of picture creation, music creation, text organization, information collection and synthesis, basic programming and financial analysis in overseas English environments, but it is not yet competent for high-frequency human subjective decision-making.

Compared with ChatGPT, the concept that Baidu has been exporting to the outside world is AIGC, and Robin Li has also mentioned AIGC in many public occasions. What is the relationship between ChatGPT and AIGC?

Founder Securities pointed out that AIGC is considered to be a new content creation method after professional production content (PGC) and user production content (UGC). Currently, it is mainly used in text, images, video, audio, games and virtual characters, etc. A typical application of AIGC. At present, AIGC has developed from the early stage of assisting humans in content creation to the current stage of independent content creation, including 2D/3D unstructured content generation with more commercial prospects. It is also maturing. For example, AI painting became AIGC some time ago. The first landing application that breaks the circle.

The Wall Street Journal noted that in 2019, Baidu developed a system called Ernie, a deep learning model similar to the technology on which ChatGPT is based, that has been used to make its search results more relevant. Later, Baidu developed many Ernie models and expanded their capabilities to include image and art generation, similar to the functions of OpenAI’s Dall-E.

Difficulties in embedding search engines, how to solve information legitimacy

The rise of ChatGPT has raised concerns about the future of search engines.

In December 2022, Google released “Code Red” and started an emergency response. Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and its parent company Alphabet, attended several meetings around Google’s AI strategy and directed many of the company’s teams to refocus efforts on addressing ChatGPT’s concerns, according to an internal note reviewed by The New York Times. threat to its search engine business.

Founder Securities also pointed out in the research report that it is foreseeable that the future commercialization scenarios of ChatGPT will be very extensive, and that ChatGPT can be integrated into other applications in the future, such as Microsoft Office product suite, and ChatGPT may also be integrated into Bing search. making it a serious Google competitor.

According to industry insiders, if Baidu, which is backed by search and has invested heavily in AI, wants to explore an application similar to ChatGPT, allowing users to obtain conversational search results, it is feasible in terms of business logic, and it may change the use of search engines. method, but still faces difficulties in application.

Jiao Juan, Dean of Essence Securities Metaverse Research Institute, told The Paper: “This is similar to the iteration of the interaction method. People interact from the keyboard to the touch screen and then to bare hands. The biggest problem at present is that the role of ChatGPT is to respond vaguely or to add icing on the cake. , if it is to be applied seriously, there are still fundamental problems or flaws.”

Zhang Xiaorong, president of Deepin Technology Research Institute, also told The Paper that from the perspective of users, the changes of search engines will be reflected in two points. The summary arrangement becomes the chapter reading style. “ChatGPT is still difficult to apply in search engines. For example, search engines need to move traditional algorithms closer to ChatGPT, adjust the inherent language model, and screen the authenticity of output texts.” Zhang Xiaorong said.

Li Yinlin further explained the problems that Chinese search engines may face in different language environments.

“In the Chinese environment, ChatGPT has not yet been able to upgrade and feedback the high-efficiency effect similar to the English environment. If Baidu can get the approval of the domestic regulatory authorities and launch the ChatGPT application, it must also solve the legality of information acquisition. For example, the overseas ChatGPT In the application, artificial intelligence automatically collects global data information, but my country has policy restrictions on the collection and acquisition of overseas specific sensitive information, whether this will affect the effect in the Chinese context needs to be verified.” Li Yinlin said.

Looking forward to the future, Kaiyuan Securities pointed out that with the entry of Microsoft and other giants and the iterative development of technology, ChatGPT combined with search, knowledge graph and other technologies is expected to further broaden the application scenarios of AI and accelerate the commercialization of AI.

CCID Consulting predicts that China‘s NLP (Natural Language Processing) market will exceed RMB 200 billion in 2030, with a compound growth rate of 36.5% from 2022 to 2030. The development of NLP technology is expected to leverage a broader AI application market.

However, securities companies also mentioned risk issues in ChatGPT-related research reports. For example, Pacific Securities pointed out that the development of AI technology is not as good as expected, the speed of AI application scenarios is not as fast as expected, AI causes various legal and ethical issues, and industry competition is intensified. Risk factors such as expectations and intensified competition in the industry.

The author of this article: Wu Yuxin, the source of the article: The Paper, the original title: “Baidu version of ChatGPT is coming? Li Yanhong once said that the new opportunity is not clear, what is the difficulty?”.

