Banco BPM Investments: Opinions and Features, Is it worth it?

A few words about Banco BPM

BPM Bank it is a bank that can count on approximately 20,400 employees, 3.7 million customers and 1,500 branches.

As for the geographical presencethe bank is present in many Italian regions, mainly in Lombardy, Veneto and Piedmont.

Theirs objective is to give value to all the stakeholders who interact with the bank, therefore from actions to customers passing through collaborators.

They are very focused on supporting the local area, and also on the centrality of people.

L’innovation is another cornerstone, since they are committed to innovating products and services and processes, to simplify operations.

Their strength is also that of maintaining relationships over time with correspondent banks around the world: in fact, the group can count on long-term relationships with other financial institutions.

BPM investment products

Con BPM you will find a wide choice of investment products to choose from: just go to the official website and view the list.

From here you can then choose the one that best suits your needs, yours strategy and the returns you want to get from your investment.

For example, you will be able to build your capital, or insure your family, or look for investment solutions related to sustainability.

However, let’s see in detail what all the investment products offered by Banco BPM are:

mutual funds;

insurance policies;

Savings plans;

Certificates;

social security;

Trading.

Mutual funds

BPM offers a wide range of mutual fundsthrough placement agreements with SGR and Sicav.

The funds it offers are both under Italian and foreign law, and they are able to offer many opportunities for portfolio diversification.

Furthermore, you can always count on the support of the bank’s professionals, even going to a branch near you: this is important because it means that you won’t be left alone in your investment.

I Merge Soul they are the ones that you can buy, and that will allow you to seize all the opportunity of the financial markets, through innovative solutions that will respond to your investment needs.

With the range of Anima funds you will be able to diversify your investment, focus on accessible markets and above all count on the experience of Anima managers.

One of the proposals is Soul of Global Investment & Trend Media 2028a fund designed to enhance capital thanks to the active management of investments, without geographical limits.

The fund is flexible and consists mainly of bonds of Italian issuers and shares of companies operating in the digital entertainment and multimedia content creation sector. This fund can be subscribed by 18 May 2023.

A fund range particular, always made available by BPM and Anima è Personal Heritage, designed for those looking for a simple, complete and personalized investment solution. It is a complete product that responds to all investment objectives, and that offers a remarkable customization possibility, since you can choose between 4 different lines (defence, income, income and growth, sustainable growth).

Insurance policies

BPM also offers investment solutions capable of combining protection.

In fact, these are products designed to combine the opportunities of an investment, even in the long term, with the protection which can offer an insurance product.

To consult the offer, just go to the official site and ask for contact with the branch closest to you.

Accumulation plans

If you are interested in the savingsand you therefore want to start investing in the financial markets using a well-defined strategy, and above all you want to set aside capital for the future, then the accumulation plan (PAC) is the best solution for you.

Il PAC in BPM in fact it is a form of flexible savings that allows those who choose it to invest gradually, therefore little by little, opting for one or more mutual funds that we have analyzed above. The objective of this investment strategy is to set aside capital for the future.

Certificates

BPM also offers the possibility to invest in a complete range of certificatesor financial instruments that allow you to easily access many underlyings, such as shares, or indices, currencies, rates, etc …

These products are issued in collaboration with Banca Akros.

The Certificates issued by Banca Akros, available for placement, can be subscribed at all branches and subsequently traded through the bank’s online channels.

You will find a wide offer in terms of different risk/return profiles, which will allow you to find the instrument that best suits your risk profile and the market conditions prevailing at that time.

Retirement

Among all the solutions, the one addressed to the could not be missing pension much coveted and at the same time much feared.

In fact, with the times that are running, thinking about supplementing one’s pension through further payments or opting for a pension fund is a choice that many think about.

BPM offre due alternative:

Individual pension plan: the PIP is a life insurance, which is fed through recurring and supplementary payments, which aims to achieve complementary pension benefits to be added to those of the compulsory system. It is a flexible investment, since you will choose the amounts to pay, and you can also change the payments. You will also have the option to choose the beneficiaries, and the amounts are non-attachable and non-sequestable. In this way you will be able to create a supplementary annuity, which will add up to that of the compulsory pension system. Based on your age, your risk profile and the years left to retire, you will be able to choose where to send the money and therefore your contribution payments;

Open pension fund: it is the second option, and an investment to supplement, at the time of retirement, with supplementary pension benefits. Also in this case you will decide how much to pay, how to pay, and above all you will be able to count on the reduced rates.

Trading

The last section of the investments that we address is the one relating to trading.

BPM lets you enter the world of online trading, always with the support of the team of consultants.

You will have access to the financial markets through the T3 Platform, Web Platform and T3 Mobile Platform for tablets:

Piattaforma T3 : it is the professional tool for online trading, which guarantees speed, security and control. It is a next generation platform that offers ample investment opportunities in many markets and advanced features such as interactive and customizable charts. We are facing a professional tool for online trading;

Web platform : it is the platform that you will always find available for free on your PC. It is a platform that is simple to use, full of functions but very accessible to investors, which offers a wide range of markets in which to operate, and provides you with real-time quotes and advanced analysis tools;

T3 Mobile platform: it is a high-performance and intuitive platform designed to better manage your investments, which allows you to follow market trends and trade with your tablet wherever you are. It is a real window on the financial markets.

Banco BPM Investimenti: Opinions of Affari Miei

We have come to the end of ours analyses; we have reviewed all the investments offered by the bank, starting with mutual funds and then arriving at the platform designed for trading.

The bank’s offer is broad, even if more or less it is a standard offer, in line with those of other banking institutions.

We are in fact in the field of managed savings.

Often the main problem with these instruments and these investment products are the costselevated.

The costs of these products are high because they refer to active management: in fact, you will have to remunerate a manager who will take care of your investments and who will manage your money for you.

You understand well that high costs are “justified” from this fact.

But I invite you to make a reasoning: are you willing to pay so much for a person to manage your money?

If you are unable to take care of your investments, and you don’t want to waste time either, then maybe the asset management solution it might actually be for you.

Personally, this approach doesn’t drive me crazy, in fact I like to invest my money alone, with awareness, and without delegating the management of my money to third parties.

If you were also interested in managing in autonomy your savings, and to invest in the financial markets with awareness, you might think of turning your attention elsewhere, for example on tools such as ETFpassively managed funds which are often not widely offered in the bank, precisely because of the costs, which are not entirely profitable for the institution itself.

I repeat that I do not think that the instruments proposed by Banco BPM are unprofitable or wrong, my thoughts are aimed at bank investments in general, as they have high costs and above all I also consider them not very transparent at times.

In fact, my advice is not to discard these investments a priori, but rather to reason and reflect on your investment strategy and on how to make the most of your savings.

Mostly I advise you to train youstudy and enrich your knowledge, to then make decisions in a more conscious and consequently more right way for you.

If you’re interested in mindful investing, you’ve come to the right place, and I suggest you check out these resources to learn.

