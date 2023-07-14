Bank of China Holds GBIC Cooperation Conference to Support High-Quality Development of the Real Economy

Bank of China Holds GBIC Cooperation Conference in Suqian, Jiangsu Province

SUQIAN, JIANGSU PROVINCE – On July 12, Bank of China organized the GBIC Cooperation Conference in Suqian, Jiangsu Province. The event, attended by dignitaries such as Lin Jingzhen, Vice President of Bank of China, and Chen Zhongwei, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee of Suqian City, aimed to promote the development of the local industries and the high-quality development of the real economy.

The conference focused on the consumer industry and emphasized the importance of innovative financial services, collaboration among stakeholders, and the overall growth of the real economy. During his speech, Vice President Lin Jingzhen emphasized Bank of China‘s commitment to supporting the development of local industries and achieving win-win situations through collaboration across various sectors.

Chen Zhongwei, Secretary of the Suqian Municipal Party Committee, stressed the significance of deepening cooperation between the government, banks, and enterprises. He reiterated that the GBIC cooperation conference would further integrate local reform momentum and enterprise vitality, ensuring comprehensive development and financial institution integration.

As part of the conference, Bank of China Jiangsu Suqian Branch launched the “Entrepreneur Office.” This office will support entrepreneurs throughout their growth journey by catering to their personal, family, corporate, and societal needs. The Entrepreneur Office aims to meet corporate financial requirements effectively and serve the real economy with high-quality services. The government, banks, and enterprises also participated in a signing ceremony, highlighting the expansion of cooperation and a new chapter in their relationship.

The GBIC Cooperation Conference serves as a communication platform that facilitates policy exchange, resource sharing, and information interconnection between various stakeholders, including the government, commercial banks, investment banks and insurance institutions, enterprises, and customers. Through such collaborations, the conference aims to optimize the business environment, support enterprise development, implement the new development concept, and drive high-quality development. Looking ahead, the GBIC platform plans to continue integrating multiple parties, promoting interaction, and creating value by focusing on key industrial clusters and contributing to the growth of entrepreneurs and the economy’s high-quality development.

Bank of China‘s GBIC Cooperation Conference sets an example in reform, innovation, and the promotion of high-quality development. With its commitment to collaboration and serving the economy, the bank hopes to bring new strengths to entrepreneurs and contribute to the overall growth of the economy.

