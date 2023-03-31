Bank of Italy, the governor Ignazio Visco leaves

“Today is the last meeting I preside over as governor; next November I will leave the leadership of the Institute, which I entered in 1972″. He affirms this the governor of Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco in his speech to the shareholders’ meeting. Visco, who was appointed on 1 November 2011, noted how “in the twelve intense years I spent at the top of the Bank, important changes have taken place in the exercise of the Institute’s functions”.

In particular, he explains, that “new tasks have been assigned to it, its responsibilities have increased; its European projection has considerably increased. The exchange of ideas and the sharing of decisions within the ECB, which have been the qualifying features of monetary policy after the birth of the euro, have also become so in the field of banking supervision with the establishment of the Single Supervisory Mechanism, as of November 2014″.

Subscribe to the newsletter

