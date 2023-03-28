Home Business Banking crisis: “This is a turning point for Switzerland as a business location”
Banking crisis: "This is a turning point for Switzerland as a business location"

Banking crisis: "This is a turning point for Switzerland as a business location"

WELT: Mr. Utermann, in a dramatic rescue operation, the Swiss UBS took over Credit Suisse. How do you rate the merger?

Andreas Utermann: The role of the “Monday morning quarterback”, who analyzes the games from the weekend afterwards, has never suited me. I prefer to look ahead. And then I noticed that the markets have calmed down again. That’s a good thing, for our customers and for us. Nevertheless, this necessary rescue operation is a turning point for Switzerland as a business location. Financial institutions and politicians are now called upon to repair the damage to their reputation.

