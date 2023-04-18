BDI boss: “A lot of wishful thinking” – Scholz considers sootworm to be unrealistic

IIndustry President Siegfried Russwurm considers the German Chancellor unrealistic. Not long ago, Olaf Scholz (SPD) dreamed of an imminent new economic miracle in Germany. At the world‘s largest industrial show at the Hanover Fair, Russwurm, who heads the Federation of German Industries (BDI) as President, is now calling for the federal government to take a more “realistic view of where it stands”. The BDI’s assessment of the state of Germany as a business location is diametrically different. Russwurm now sees politics as a duty.