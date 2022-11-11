Original title: Beijing CPI rose slightly in October

(Reporter Chen Xuening) Yesterday, data released by the Beijing Survey Team of the National Bureau of Statistics showed that in October, the Beijing Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.1% month-on-month and 1.3% year-on-year. From January to October as a whole, the overall consumer price level in Beijing increased by 1.8% over the same period of the previous year.

From a month-on-month perspective, the CPI rose by 0.1% in October, unchanged from the previous month. Among them, food prices rose by 0.3%, a decrease of 1.8 percentage points from the previous month, affecting the CPI increase of about 0.04 percentage points. The relevant person in charge analyzed that, affected by the production cycle of live pigs, the reluctance of some merchants to sell, and the peak season of pork consumption in autumn and winter, the price of pork rose by 12.1%, an increase of 7 percentage points from the previous month; the price of eggs rose by 1.6%, a decrease of 2 percentage points from the previous month. Apples, pears, etc. were listed in large numbers, and the price of fresh fruit changed from an increase of 4.4% in the previous month to a decrease of 3%; the price of fresh vegetables changed from an increase of 6.4% in the previous month to a decrease of 1.7%.

Non-food prices were flat month-on-month. Among them, affected by the National Day holiday, the price of accommodation abroad changed from a decrease of 1.2% in the previous month to an increase of 1.8%; affected by the downward fluctuation of international energy prices, the prices of gasoline and diesel in the city decreased by 1.2% and 1.3% respectively; the price of air tickets decreased by 7.4% .

On a year-on-year basis, the CPI rose by 1.3% in October, a decrease of 0.8 percentage points from the previous month. Among them, pork prices rose by 52.6%, an increase of 19.8 percentage points from the previous month; fresh fruit prices rose by 10.5%, a rise of 13.7 percentage points from the previous month; egg prices rose by 9.2%, an increase of 2.3 percentage points from the previous month; fresh vegetables prices From a rise of 9.8% in the previous month to a decline of 19.4%.

