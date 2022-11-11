In addition to launching the Wolverine V2 Pro, a high-end customizable PlayStation 5 controller, Razer has also launched a new Naga V2 Pro mouse for MMO (multiplayer online role-playing) gaming needs. Button configuration modules corresponding to 2 groups, 6 groups or 12 groups can be replaced according to different game requirements, respectively corresponding to up to 22 custom operation modes and 19 customizable button settings.

In addition, the Naga V2 Pro mouse is equipped with a HyperScroll Pro wheel design, which can correspond to 6 different scrolling modes and 1 customized setting, and is equipped with a Focus Pro 30K optical positioning element with a high accuracy of 99.8%, which can correspond to movements per second The speed of up to 750 inches, and the acceleration performance of up to 70G, can also be used for the positioning correction function of lifting the mouse from the desktop, respectively supporting wired, HyperSpeed ​​wireless, and Bluetooth low energy connection modes.

And due to the modular design of accessories, this mouse is built for the needs of most right-handed people, and the operation settings can be stored up to 4 sets of spare and 1 set of current use settings through the built-in memory. As for the wireless use mode, the battery can correspond to about 150 hours of use time, and when connected via Bluetooth, it can correspond to 300 hours of use time.

As for the Naga V2 HyperSpeed ​​mouse launched by Razer simultaneously, it is equipped with up to 22 custom operation modes and 19 customizable button settings. It does not provide detachable use modes like the Naga V2 Pro, and the scroll wheel is only Corresponds to HyperScroll technology, but also uses Focus Pro 30K optical positioning components.

In terms of suggested price, the Naga V2 Pro mouse will be sold at a price of $179.99 and is expected to be sold on Razer’s official website, physical stores, and cooperative channels from November, while the Naga V2 HyperSpeed ​​mouse will be sold at a price of $99.99, but only through Razer physical stores and cooperative channel sales.