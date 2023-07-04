Home » Benetton, the empire grows by 487 million. Edition and the 100 million in dividends
Business

Benetton, the empire grows by 487 million. Edition and the 100 million in dividends

by admin
Benetton, the empire grows by 487 million. Edition and the 100 million in dividends

Benetton, the Atlantia factor that has a positive impact on the balance sheet

The first balance sheet has closed Edition, after the bridge collapse Morandi and the sale of Highways by the family Benetton, with the new governance. This is the first exercise signed by the duo Alessandro Benetton-Enrico Laghi. The numbers smile even if i profits I am down.

It closes – we read in Milano Finanza – with 1.171 billion euros of profits, down compared to 1.606 billion in 2021. A decrease of 435 million due to a non-recurring accounting effect in 2021 linked to the revaluation at fair value held in the Spanish giant of transmission towers Cellnexa share of 8.2% which the Benettons have now increased to 9.9% by including it among the strategic businesses of Ponzano Veneto.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  2·CPIPPIͬǷ ۳ƽ_йҾŻ

You may also like

Resolution 40 of 06/12/2023 – Integration of previous...

Stock exchange podcast: Lilium, Joby, EHang & Co....

Gas, bill at -1.1% for consumption in June

Deutsche Bahn: Also the Pro Bahn passenger association...

Central Bank of the Dominican Republic Introduces New...

Fake photo of Meloni in Puglia, the mistake...

Bond Connect: 6-Year Operation Report Card Reveals Significant...

Taxes – Holznagel welcomes compliance with the debt...

14 percent of tenants live in furnished apartments

Heat pump or gas heating? The Power of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy