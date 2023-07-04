Benetton, the empire grows by 487 million. Edition and the 100 million in dividends

Benetton, the Atlantia factor that has a positive impact on the balance sheet

The first balance sheet has closed Edition, after the bridge collapse Morandi and the sale of Highways by the family Benetton, with the new governance. This is the first exercise signed by the duo Alessandro Benetton-Enrico Laghi. The numbers smile even if i profits I am down.

It closes – we read in Milano Finanza – with 1.171 billion euros of profits, down compared to 1.606 billion in 2021. A decrease of 435 million due to a non-recurring accounting effect in 2021 linked to the revaluation at fair value held in the Spanish giant of transmission towers Cellnexa share of 8.2% which the Benettons have now increased to 9.9% by including it among the strategic businesses of Ponzano Veneto.

