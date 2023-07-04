Home » War Ukraine – Russia, the news of the 4th of July
Zuppi reports the outcome of the mission to Moscow to the Pope

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who recently returned from Moscow for the second stage, after Kiev, of a mission aimed at “facilitating paths to peace”, reported this morning to Pope Francis. He himself reported it on the sidelines of the presentation of the book “The cry of peace” by Andrea Riccardi (San Paolo), this afternoon at the headquarters of the community of Sant’Egidio. Now, reported the president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, “we must develop a mechanism and do what is possible as soon as possible” regarding the repatriation of Ukrainian children deported to Russia during the war, i.e. the humanitarian commitment at the center of his mission. According to what has been learned, in particular, the Pope’s men are waiting from the Ukrainian authorities for a detailed list to be sent to the Russian ones, comforted by the opening indicated in this sense by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavorv at the conclusion of Zuppi’s trip. In addition to Zuppi, the round table presentation of Riccardi’s book was attended by the sociologist Giuseppe De Rita, the philosopher Donatella Di Cesare, the journalist Marco Damilano, and the president of the community of Sant’Egidio Marco Impagliazzo. The archbishop of Bologna, who today also met the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, as well as the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, could continue his mission, after Kiev and Moscow, towards other capitals crucial for the fate of the war in Ukraine. (Jacopo Scaramuzzi)

