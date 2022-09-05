news-txt”>

More disciplinary subjects and less logic and general culture. The test for access to Medicine and Surgery kicks off tomorrow, a renewed test that will see 65,378 candidates competing for the 15,876 available places on the benches. One in four, therefore, will be able to continue to pursue the dream of the “white coat”. A ratio never so high, as Skuola.net reveals, which translates into a great effort on the part of the students, in preparation for the tests already for a year. The Udu – the Union of University students – will however be in the streets again to demonstrate against the tests. Appointment at 12 at Sapienza “to guarantee the necessary support to all and all female students in Italy”.

For the admission test to Medicine, candidates will have to answer 60 multiple choice questions (5 answer options are provided). The time available is 100 minutes. The maximum score for the evaluation of the tests is 90 points. This year the number of questions for each subject has been reshaped. The new breakdown provides 15% of the test for logical reasoning, numerical reasoning and humanities quizzes. The remaining percentage of the test is attributed to disciplinary subjects (biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics).

Specifically, there are 4 questions regarding reading skills and knowledge acquired in studies; 5 questions of logical reasoning and problems; 23 biology questions, 15 chemistry questions and 13 physics and mathematics questions.

The test for veterinary medicine is scheduled for Thursday 8 September (9,524 members), and on Tuesday 13 the selection for candidates in medicine and surgery and in dentistry and dental prostheses delivered in English. For the three-year course for health professions, the test will be held on Thursday 15 September, while on 20 September the test for access to the single-cycle master’s degree in primary education sciences is scheduled. The last to support the selection, on Wednesday 28 September, will be candidates for master’s degree courses in the health professions. For the training of architects, the test dates will be defined by each university in its call and must be completed by Friday 23 September.

From the next academic year, 2023/2024, the admission procedures to the restricted access courses will be reviewed and the admission tests will include “TOLC – CISIA Online Test” tests.