Berlusconi, funeral home in Arcore: the rain does not stop the condolences

Berlusconi, funeral home in Arcore

Gifts and memories in front of Silvio Berlusconi’s historic residencewho died yesterday morning at 9.30 at the San Raffaele in Milan after battling a long illness. The rain didn’t stop those who came to pay homage to the founder of Forza Italia even yesterday evening.

Dozens of tickets, scarves and flowers were placed in front of the house of the blue leader where the first Italian and foreign reporters and TV operators arrived on site. On the lawn adjacent to Villa San Martino, in addition to the lights and candles, a Napoli shirt appeared, while another sign reads “Thank you for the enthusiasm you have given us”.

Banner of the Monza fans, “thank you forever president”

“Thank you forever president”: this is the dedication left in the night in the form of a large banner, about 20 meters long signed by “Curva Davide Pieri” (an organized cheering group of Ac Monza) on a hedge near the entrance to Villa San Martino in Arcore.

