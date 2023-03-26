Into new spheres with Amazon satellites: This is how the Swiss company Beyond Gravity wants to take off in space The former federal company Ruag International will be called Beyond Gravity in the future, will no longer sell weapons and will soon also sell the aviation business. Sales should bring a US prestige contract. But the growth is mainly taking place abroad – sometimes involuntarily.

The endless expanses are Ruag International’s business – at least in the future. At the request of the Federal Council, the former armaments group in federal hands must focus on space business, as it already does today under the name Beyond Gravity (formerly Ruag Space).