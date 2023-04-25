BGH checks: When do Google results have to be deleted?

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) is negotiating when search engine operators such as Google are obliged to delete links to questionable articles at the request of the person concerned. picture alliance / CFOTO

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) is negotiating when search engine operators such as Google must delete search results at the request of people. It is about the “right to be forgotten”, the BGH had already negotiated on the procedure in 2020. The plaintiffs, a couple from the financial services industry, want to ensure that articles no longer appear in the hit list when you search for their names.

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) negotiated the “right to be forgotten” on the Internet. The question is when search engine operators like Google are obliged to delete links to questionable articles at the request of the person concerned.

How useful is the “right to be forgotten”?

In the case, a couple from the financial services industry feel discredited by a US website. The plaintiffs want to ensure that the articles no longer appear in the hit list when you search for their names. Even photos of you from one of the articles should no longer appear as small preview images (“thumbnails”). Google refused to delete it. You can’t judge what’s right and what’s not.

The BGH had already negotiated the procedure in 2020 and then turned to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) with questions. The Luxembourg judgment is now available. Negotiations will continue on this basis. Whether there is already a verdict is open.

dpa/jpog