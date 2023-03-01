Home Business Bitcoin, the Milan prosecutor’s office investigates The Rock Trading
Business

Bitcoin, the Milan prosecutor’s office investigates The Rock Trading

by admin
Bitcoin, the Milan prosecutor’s office investigates The Rock Trading

MILAN. The hypotheses of crime for the moment are generic: embezzlement and fraud. After three different complaints arrived at the Milan prosecutor’s office, a file was opened on The Rock Trading, the first and most important cryptocurrency exchange in Italy which has not been operational since mid-February: «The company, operating in the exchange of crypto-asset and registered in the register of virtual currency operators, held by the Oam (Organismo Agenti e Mediatori), for a few days, without providing adequate justifications, has interrupted the operation of the platform, effectively preventing customers from accessing to their digital assets», writes the Milan prosecutor, Marcello Viola, in a note.

Thus, the investigators of the economic and financial police unit with colleagues from the special currency police unit this morning searched the company’s offices in the Milanese district of Porta Romana, the other offices in Genoa and Padua and also the homes of the two founders, Andrea Medri and Davide Barbieri. Furthermore, investigations of a financial nature are underway, aimed at verifying the management of liquidity by the company, as well as the destination of the sums collected. It is not yet clear how much the total value of the investments amounts to.

While a file on the platform was also opened by the Florence prosecutor’s office, the investigations revealed, “in addition to the blocking of operations, the interruption of relations with the national credit institution which, since the establishment of the company, had provided to the platform the account relationships through which to operate, as well as some violations relating to the correct preparation of the financial statements by the company”.

See also  GoStudent expands in Italy: 30 new hires in Milan by the end of the year

You may also like

Financial Advisory CheBanca! Opinions and Features, Is it...

China, distributed growth: the drivers of transformation

Schlein? A “creature” of Bertinotti: the media continuation...

140MB cache, 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D revealed: it...

UniCredit, board ok: Orcel’s salary of 9.75 million...

Gas, ESMA verdict: no impact on the markets...

Record production for Lombardy industry

Generali, in Italy breakthrough on health and well-being:...

Apple iPhone SE4 major upgrade: the screen and...

From the Iit an earthworm robot for underground...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy