New Bmw M2 manual gearbox

On the new BMW M2 the six-speed manual gearbox is available as an option for those looking for a driving experience that is increasingly rare to find on the market. Maximum performance is ensured not only by the quick shifts, but also by the Gear Shift Assistant, which uses shift speed control to ensure slip-free operation when downshifting under braking when cornering. If necessary, the Gear Shift Assistant can be deactivated in the M Setup menu. As standard, however, the engine’s power is transmitted to the rear wheels via the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic as standard. Shifting is controlled by a selector lever in the latest M design and paddles on the steering wheel. The Drivelogic function offers a choice of three gear settings.

Bmw M2 performance

How fast does the German coupe go? The new BMW M2 accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds with the eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox and in 4.3 seconds with the six-speed manual gearbox. It is capable of sprinting from 0 to 200 km/h in 13.5 seconds (automatic) or 14.3 seconds (manual). The limited top speed of the new BMW M2 can be increased from 250 km/h (to 285 km/h by specifying the optional M Driver’s Package.

Bmw M2 rear wheel drive

Regardless of the choice of transmission, the BMW M2 is offered in combination with rear-wheel drive. The linear accumulation of lateral acceleration forces, characteristic of the M models, helps the driver steer the car into corners with controlled drifts, for example. The standard M Traction Control function is also designed to allow the driver to carefully probe the car’s performance limits, by setting individual intervention thresholds for limiting wheel slip, with a choice of ten stages. Another element that contributes to the enjoyment on road and track it is the active M differential on the rear axle. Also standard, it is capable of seamlessly generating up to 100% locking effect whenever it is needed. This optimizes traction on road surfaces that offer different levels of grip for the right and left rear wheel, for example, and improves power transfer when accelerating hard out of corners.

BMW M2 2023, standard equipment and accessories

The many standard accessories include the three-zone automatic climate control system, the BMW Live Cockpit Plus complete with the BMW Maps navigation system, ambient lighting and the Hi-Fi speaker system. For the automated driving and parking systems, Front Collision Warning, Speed ​​Limit Display with no-overtaking indicator, Lane Departure Warning and Park Distance Control are all standard. The Driving Assistant, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function and the Parking Assistant with reversing assistant are just some of the options available. The Setup button on the center console gives you direct access to setting options for engine, chassis, steering, brake system and M Traction Control, as well as gear shift assistant, if equipped. Two overall vehicle settings can be stored and called up using the M buttons on the steering wheel. In addition to M Traction Control, the standard M Drive Professional also includes the M Drift Analyzer and the M Laptimer. Additionally, the M Mode button on the center console can be used to adjust the activity level of the driver assistance system and the content shown in the information display and head-up display, with a choice of Road, Sport and Track settings. Among the options there is also the M Race Track package, which includes the M Driver’s Package and the M Carbon roof, M Carbon leather seats, carbon fiber interior trim strips and track tires.

