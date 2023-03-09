Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Come to divest from a loss-making BNL fund? But most of all, should divest or is it better to keep the investment and bring it to maturity?

If you have invested in a mutual fund under the advice of your bank advisor, but now you have realized that you were wrong or you are seeing that your investment is not as fruitful as you hoped, then you may want to find out how to get out of this unpleasant situation.

Let’s try to figure out together how to divest from BNL funds at a loss.

Enjoy the reading!

This article talks about:

Why do you want to divest?

Let’s start from the assumption that investing is not easy. Find a tool that fits your needs that can make us get some good returns, but at the same time it is also able to have low costs so as not to erode all our income is not easy, especially for those who do not have much experience.

How to solve this problem? My main suggestion is to choose the training, but we will talk about this at the end. Meanwhile, know that if investing isn’t easy, much less is it divest.

Let’s take an example: you find yourself needing a sum of liquidity to manage an emergency, but you don’t have funds to draw on, and for this reason you have thought about your investment to recover the amount. The solution, with these premises, would be to divest…

But since it is not a simple operation, it is good to try to understand how to act best in order not to suffer huge losses!

Before explaining which paths you can follow, I’ll leave you here BNL funds review.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

BNL funds at a loss: Is it worth divesting?

Another case is not the need to have cash, but the knowledge that your investment is at a loss. The news has thrown you into a panic.

It is quite normal that the first solution is precisely that of divesteven if you have to be very careful because – as we said before – it’s not easy: this operation should be our last choice, when we really have no alternative!

This decision, in fact, involves a first certain fact: the definitive capitalization of the loss. If you are in the red, by disinvesting you definitively certify your loss. This means that you will never get your lost money back devaluation the value of your shares.

Divesting, in addition, involves the payment of early exit penaltiestherefore, first of all, I suggest you read the prospectus of your fund to understand in detail how much these penalties amount to.

You’d better do the math: if your investment is at a loss and you have to pay the penalty for early exit, you could lose a lot!

Precisely for this reason, if the loss should it become really too expensive, I can advise you to evaluate the possibility of not disinvesting and maintaining your investment for the years of the recommended duration, as sometimes it could be more favorable than running away from the fund.

Keep the investment

Currency of hold the investment until maturity and wait for better times to then exit the investment later, or wait to see if things are better in the meantime and your investment improves.

These are two options to consider if you don’t intend to divest immediately, perhaps precisely because you realized that you would lose too much. So, keep the investment with the aim of disinvesting at a more favorable time, or waiting for your fund to expire and then to obtain your returns.

Exiting the investment: repayment times of BNL funds

Despite what has been said so far, do you find yourself forced to divest to recover liquidity? So what you need to do is see how much it will actually cost you to divest.

Each fund is different, so you will need to read the KIID of your fund or funds to understand how much the exit penalties: in this way you will be able to understand if disinvesting immediately is really the best solution for you and for your pockets.

If you want divest from your fund just contact the your reference bank or asset management company and communicate your intention to divest, so you can get the early repaymentand then you can fill in the forms and contacts to communicate with the office in charge that deals with these things.

Usually, after you have completed all the procedures to obtain the refund, it will take you 3 to 7 working days for everything to end and go to the end.

Also remember to indicate the method of payment you prefer to obtain your refund.

The sale of an investment fund implies precise value dates, i.e. the date on which the transaction took place. If you decide to sell an investment fund, the day of the value date on which it is sold is the following business day.

The day of the value date on which an investment fund is sold is the same day on which the mandate for the sale is given to the bank and the day after the mandate if the fund is sold online.

If you are in control of your securities deposit and the funds you bought are listed on the markets, then you can enter the sell order on your account to exit the investment quickly, and you won’t even need to contact the reference institution.

Do you want immediate support?

If your investments are in the red and you want to be supported, know that we, as an independent financial consultancy firm (i.e. not tied to banks or SGRs) can help you through an analysis of your investments.

If you want to get in touch with us and want real help, here you will find the details to book a first free session with our staff in order to understand how we can support you.

A note…

Should you decide not to divest and remain in the fund until expiration, then I suggest once again that you carefully check the KIID where he Informative prospect of your fund, as some of these come to maturity automatically reinvested. Better be prepared.

General opinions of Affari Mio

I know perfectly well the reasons that prompted you to visit this article and I know that they have nothing to do with the company whose funds you own, your advisor or the markets in general.

You are reading this guide because the fear of lose money it has led you to inform yourself and to question the choices made in the past.

Often people subscribe to financial products that they do not know or understand and about which they have expectations that are different from reality. What is more serious is that you do it serially, throughout your life, precluding yourself the possibility of growing your assets.

For this reason, I take the liberty of giving you some advice: stop for a moment and rearrange your ideas. There’s still time and there’s plenty of room for manoeuvre!

But I prefer to talk to you honestly. There is only one thing that can help you in a healthy, profitable and definitive way in the correct management of your assets: thefinancial education.

They are My business you will find many valuable information resources to guide you in the complex world of financial management: for example, you can start with this in-depth report on mutual funds in which we touch risks, advantages and opportunities first-hand.

If you want a immediate supportInstead, you can:

Book a Free Appointment

Finally, I leave you a series of guide which could be useful for you to start an investment path suited to your needs:

See you soon!