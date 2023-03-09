Udinese continues to train in view of the next championship matches. Empoli is approaching, here’s the point on today’s training

Udinese prepares for the next championship match. We’re talking about a top-level team with a great desire to make a difference. Today it’s not easy to get back on the playing field and above all to take a victory. Given that success has come in the last eighteen matches played only once. A situation that must change as soon as possible and why not against it Paolo Zanetti’s Empoli. The Tuscan team is playing a good championship and it won’t be easy to switch to Castellani, but at the same time an excellent performance is needed to be able to continue dreaming in the championship and be able to hope to reach the Conference League.

Today the team found itself on the field of Bruseschi for a morning session. The team has given everything and continues to try to find the right balance in view of the next meeting. Good news arrives despite the fact that the session was behind closed doors, given that Marvin Zeegelaar he trained with his teammates and as announced this morning he is ready to return to the black and white squad. Together with him there should be a very important footballer like Roberto Pereyra who has definitively recovered from all the aches and pains and consequently wants to return from the first moment.

The program — A morning finishing-up will take place tomorrow and only after the coach’s press conference Andrea Subtil. In the afternoon, instead, the departure for Empoli and for the match that will be played at the Castellani stadium. Definitely not an easy situation for the team that will have to play a great match to return to cheer for victory. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. In attack there is a real duel for a starting shirt. Here’s who will start from the first minute of the game << See also New school complex in Santa Chiara, a 15-year dream

