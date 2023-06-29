Bnp Paribas has reached an agreement with Orange for online banking. Rumors

In the event of a green light, Orange is ready to make a reclassification offer to employees

Bnp Paribasthe credit group active in Italy, France, Belgium and Luxembourg has reached a agreement con Orange, the largest telecommunications company in France. He writes it The echoes, the country’s leading business and financial newspaper. The agreement, which will be discussed in the Board of Directors, has the objective of referencing approx 800,000 customers: in case of green light, Orange would be ready to make an offer of reclassification to employees.

After months of procrastination, writes the French newspaper, “Orange Bank it is about to be fixed on its fate”. According to what we read, the two giants “have reached an agreement which will be submitted to the board of directors of the telecommunications operator”.

In detail, he remarks The echoes, “It’s about referencing with BNP Paribas of about 800,000 customers of the online bank launched in 2017 (500,000 bank customers and potentially 300,000 customers inherited from the Groupama years) and which today cost the group more than 1 billion euros, today led by Christel Heydemann“. Finally, as the newspaper points out, “about one million customers of Orange Bank are in fact already under the aegis of BNP Paribas through its insurance subsidiary Cardif associated with the operator’s bank on these contracts”.

