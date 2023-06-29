Adhd, tests designed to provide more scientific diagnoses – Medicine

(ANSA) – SINGAPORE, JUNE 28 – ADHD is a common neurodevelopmental disorder that affects about 5% of the world‘s population with symptoms ranging from inattention to hyperactivity. In general, doctors decide whether a person has ADHD if they meet the criteria listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5).



The patient’s clinical history and scores on standard questionnaires are the other elements that contribute to the patient’s evaluation as objective diagnostic tools are lacking.



Now a team from the National University of Singapore’s Institute for Health Innovation and Technology (iHealthtech) has devised a protocol to more scientifically diagnose the disorder. The process involves an infrared brain scan, an eye-tracker test, and continuous performance testing, as well as standard clinical interviews and self-assessment questionnaires.



Professor Ho, principal investigator on the project said he has noticed a sharp increase in the number of adults seeking professional help for ADHD following the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve been using infrared brain scanning technology for six years and are still using our service to diagnose depression, borderline personality disorder and dementia, but our number one claim now is adult ADHD,” he added in an interview with the press. (HANDLE).



