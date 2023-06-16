Home » Building permits for apartments collapse by almost a third
Building permits for apartments collapse by almost a third

The number of building commitments for single-family homes fell by an above-average rate in April, namely by 33.5 percent to 18,300. In the case of two-family houses, there was an even greater decline of 52.1 percent to 5300. “Even in the case of the numerically strongest type of building, the multi-family houses, the number of approved apartments fell significantly,” emphasized the statisticians. Here there was a minus of 27.1 percent to 48,200.

