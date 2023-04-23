Bürohr – business news of the week: 20 years were not enough to make the SBB barrier-free

– 20 years were not enough to make the SBB barrier-free The “Bürorohr” of the Sunday newspaper is an institution. Rumours, farces, success stories: Here you can read what is happening in the economy apart from the big headlines. Red

Must now approach potential taxi providers directly: SBB CEO Vincent Ducrot. Foto: Beat Mathys

Vincent Ducrot’s SBB had more than 20 years to implement the Disability Equality Act and to make all stops accessible for wheelchair users by the end of 2023. However, 300 of their total of 800 stations will not meet the standard within a period of time. In order to eradicate the error, the SBB want from 2024 disabled passengers a taxi service to the nearest wheelchair-accessible stop, as announced in January. However, there are problems here too: a week and a half ago, the company announced that too few offers had been received in response to a public tender for the service, so that potential providers are now being approached directly. When asked whether this would cost SBB and ultimately the public sector more expensively as the owner, the SBB media office did not provide any information. One gets the impression that the cheapest option would have been to tackle the conversions in good time.