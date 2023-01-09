Can you buy it for 3,500 yuan?Exposure of two new RTX 40 graphics cards: performance over 3080 power consumption surprise

For NV, the mass production of RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti GPUs will start soon, so those who like low-cost graphics cards can pay attention.

According to foreign media reports, NVIDIA will produce two new GPU SKUs for its upcoming GeForce RTX 40 desktop series. These SKUs are based on the AD104 chip, the same chip used in the recently launched GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, but these new chips will have significantly reduced performance.

NVIDIA AD104-250 and AD104-251. The chip used for the RTX 4070 Ti is the AD104-400-A1, and interestingly, the chip name 251/250 makes it look like the two are configured very similarly, though that remains to be seen.

As for the boards, the AD104-250 GPU will use a PG14 SKU 343 PCB, while the AD104-251 GPU will use a PG141 SKU 345 PCB. The RTX 4070 Ti is also based on the PG141 (SKU 331) PCB, so AIB partners don’t have to invest in a lot of engineering changes on the new chip.

Both GPUs are said to have a 200W TGP, but that could change as well. Now talking about the production plan, the AD104-250 GPU SKU will be the first to go into production in the second half of February, followed by the AD104-251 SKU in the second half of March.

According to the previously exposed information, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti should enter the market in the price range below $500 (about 3500 RMB).

For the performance of 4060 Ti, its acceleration frequency can exceed 2.6GHz in the 3D Mark Time Spy Extreme test, and the graphics score is about 8600 points, which has surpassed the performance of the contemporary high-end RTX 3080, with lower power consumption and stronger performance , what if 3500 can be bought?