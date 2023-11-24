Car leasing offers on Black Friday 2023 – the top deals!

On Black Friday 2023 you will find many exciting car leasing deals. PR/Business Insider

It’s that time again: on 24. November 2023 ist Black Friday. So you can look forward to many offers and discounts in almost all product categories – be it technology, fashion or leisure. The The average savings potential in the past was 18.5 percent. If you want to save, Black Friday is particularly worth taking advantage of.

Auto-Leasing am Black Friday

Whether it’s about first Christmas presents, Impulse purchases or Supplies for basics and favorite products There are suitable offers for everyone on Black Friday. It’s not for nothing that the day is the biggest discount campaign of the year. Even if you are currently looking for a new car you will find what you are looking for. Because on this day you will also find real ones Bargains in the area of ​​leasing or car subscriptions – for businesses and/or private customers.

The best leasing offers on Black Friday 2023

If you’re wondering which deals you should take a closer look at, we have the answer! Because we’re here on Black Friday various car dealerships and leasing companies took a closer look so that we can bring you here the most exciting private leasing offers able to imagine.

Kilometer or residual value leasing:

There are two main types of car leasing: mileage leasing and residual value leasing. The fundamental difference between the two types is that with residual value leasing at the beginning of the contract Vehicle value is calculatedthat the car should have when it is returned. One There are no mileage limits, so you can drive the car as often and as far as you want. With kilometer leasing, it is agreed how many kilometers can be driven during the rental period. The monthly installments are generally higher than with residual value leasing, but the costs are more predictable because the Mileage contractually agreed is.

Important information about Black Friday 2023

