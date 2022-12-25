Home Business Carbon fiber textured back cover! Redmi K60 returns to hardcore design: the concept of blade warrior
Carbon fiber textured back cover! Redmi K60 returns to hardcore design: the concept of blade warrior

Lu Weibing announced this morning that the Redmi K60 series will return to the hardcore design style, with the concept of “Blade Warrior”.

Hardcore first.The performance of a performance sports car is sharp and powerful; secondly, it must be refined. Under the simplicity, there are many details that can be considered; at the same time, there are surprises. For the same price segment, more fresh and interesting designs.

As you can see from the picture, the back cover of the K60 has carbon fiber texture and three vertical cameras.

The night before, Lu Weibing announced that all Redmi K60 series will have 2K straight screens.

It is reported that the K60 series includes three models: K60E, K60 and K60 Pro. This time, Xiaomi and TCL Huaxing jointly customized 1400nit peak brightness screen, 12bit color, P3 color gamut, diamond-like arrangement, 526PPI sub-pixel resolution, and primary color professional Level color accuracy.

In terms of core configuration, the K60 series is equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, and the rear main camera is 50 million pixels, supporting 120W wired flash charging and 30W wireless flash charging.


