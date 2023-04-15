Home » Caterina Balivo in the Caribbean, the presenter of Lingo enjoys the sea. PHOTO
Caterina Balivo in the Caribbean, the presenter of Lingo enjoys the sea. PHOTO

Caterina Balivo in the Caribbean, the presenter of Lingo enjoys the sea. PHOTO

Caterina Balivo and Guido Maria Brera

Caterina Balivo in the Caribbean with her husband Guido Maria Brera

Caterina Balivo in splendid shape. The presenter of Lingo, the La7 quiz show, took a few days off and flew to the Caribbean with her family. Between games in the water and sexy poses with her husband Guido Maria Brera, the Balivo has published beautiful shots.

“Only good vibes”, writes the Balivo in an Instagram post. Canouan And the destination chosen by the couple (he writer and economist). The well-known face of La7, ex Rai, showed off a dazzling form.

“Today they are three sizes larger. But I’m not interested in keeping the same size forever – she declared some time ago – I want to be a beautiful forty year old, I want to be a beautiful fifty year old and at fifty I don’t want to look forty”.

