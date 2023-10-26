CBOT Grain Futures Fall as Focus Turns to USDA Export Data

Title: Grain Futures Fall on CBOT as USDA Export Data Takes Center Stage

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) witnessed a decline in grain futures across the board on Wednesday, primarily driven by market focus on the latest US Department of Agriculture (USDA) export data. With crop-friendly rains in South American growing regions and a significant drop in soymeal futures, the prices of soybean futures plummeted. Additionally, corn futures hit their lowest level in over three weeks.

The December corn contract (CZ3) experienced a 4-cent drop to 480 cents/bushel, reaching its lowest point since October 2 at 476.75 cents/bushel. Technical selling further intensified the downward pressure. Notably, the main CBOT corn contract has closed lower for the fourth consecutive day following its two-and-a-half-month high last Friday.

At 09:20 Beijing time, the CBOT soybean continuous contract decreased by 0.27% to 1305.0 cents/bushel, the CBOT corn continuous contract fell by 0.16% to 479.3 cents/bushel, and the wheat continuous wheat contract dropped by 0.75% to 564.3 cents/bushel.

Fundamentals indicate that there is some bargain buying in corn at current levels. However, the availability of ample feed grains in the market is expected to restrict significant gains. Furthermore, the rapid harvest of US corn and soybeans is projected to continue until the next round of heavy rains is anticipated to sweep across the Corn Belt later this week.

In drought-stricken Argentina, heavy rains over the weekend have improved the prospects for corn planting and the upcoming wheat harvest. Last weekend, the average rainfall in Argentina’s main farmland reached 45.5 millimeters and is expected to increase in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, light showers in dry central regions of Brazil this week may assist with soybean planting, although wet weather in the southeast poses risks for the wheat harvest.

The market had initially reacted positively to discussions surrounding China‘s import needs, causing an increase in US and European wheat futures. However, attention has now shifted back to the competition from Black Sea exports due to the lack of additional news. Traders are eagerly awaiting confirmation from the US Department of Agriculture regarding US soybean export sales in the coming days.

Despite talks of Chinese sales triggering market optimism, traders have realized the ongoing competitiveness of Russian wheat. A European trader highlighted that every time the market rallies due to discussions on Chinese sales, it becomes apparent that Russian wheat remains a strong competitor. On Tuesday, the TASS news agency quoted a government minister stating that Russia’s grain production in 2023 is projected to reach 140 million tons, the second-highest in history. Additionally, the Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture announced that approximately 700,000 tons of Ukrainian grain have been exported through the new Black Sea channel.

Trader estimates indicate that commodity funds have increased speculative net short positions in soybeans, soybean meal, corn, and wheat on Wednesday (October 25). Conversely, there has been an increase in net long positions in soybean oil. Over the past 30 trading days, commodity funds have heightened speculative net short positions in wheat, soybeans, corn, and soybean oil, while increasing speculative net long positions in soybean meal.

It is important to note that the data presented in the aforementioned table are traders’ estimates and not the final transaction data. The calculation method defines net position data as the subtraction of open short contracts from open long contracts. Therefore, positive data indicates a “net long position,” negative data indicates a “net short position,” and zero corresponds to an open position where the number of longs and shorts are equal.

In conclusion, CBOT grain futures witnessed a widespread decline due to the focus on USDA export data. With favorable weather conditions in South American growing regions and market factors such as the availability of feed grains, the prices of soybean and corn futures fell. Attention has now shifted back to Black Sea export competition, despite initial optimism surrounding Chinese import needs. Traders continue to monitor market developments and await the confirmation of US soybean export sales from the US Department of Agriculture.

