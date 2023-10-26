Renowned Manga Artist Hisa Nakajo, Author of ‘Hyakubo Boys and Girls’, Passes Away at 50

Famous Manga Cartoonist Hisa Nakajo, Author of “Hyakubo Boys and Girls,” Passes Away at 50

In a recent report by Japanese media, it has been confirmed that Hisa Nakajo, the renowned cartoonist and original author of the popular manga series “Hyakubo Boys and Girls,” passed away at the age of 50.

The news of Nakajo’s death has shocked the manga industry and fans around the world. It is revealed that he suffered a heart attack on October 12, leading to his untimely demise. The Baiquan Society, to which Nakajo was affiliated, expressed deep respect and gratitude for his contributions to the art of painting throughout his lifetime. They offered their prayers and conducted a farewell ceremony under the guidance and support of his family.

Nakajo’s masterpiece, the classic shojo manga “Boys Over Flowers,” has been adapted into numerous TV series. The Japanese drama version starred popular actors like Horikita Maki, Oguri Shun, and Ikuta Toma. Additionally, a Taiwanese remake also captivated audiences, featuring Chen Jiahua, Wu Zun, and Wang Dongcheng. Both adaptations received immense love from the public after their respective releases, with each version boasting its own unique charms.

With a significant presence in the Japanese manga industry, Nakajo Hisa was highly revered and cherished by fans. His sudden demise has left a void that will be deeply felt by all those who admired his work.

The news of Nakajo’s passing marks a great loss for the world of manga and entertainment. May his soul rest in peace, and may his creative legacy continue to inspire future generations of artists and storytellers.