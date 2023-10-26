Serena Autieri in “My Fair Lady” at the Sistina Theater

Listen to the audio version of the article

A musical classic like “My Fair Lady” is staged at the Sistina Theater in Rome, with the immortal music of Loewe (also author of other successes such as the musicals “Camelot”, “Gigi”, “Brigadoon”, among others) . From Victorian England with its strict division into classes, to the archetypes that animate a masterpiece like “Don Giovanni” by Mozart and Da Ponte, conducted by Riccardo Muti. Other atmospheres in Naples, where we rediscover a great composer who worked in the eighteenth century in the capital of the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies, Domenico Sarro.

Roma

From 3 to 26 November at the Sistina Theater the musical “My Fair Lady”, starring Serena Autieri. The music of this classic is by Frederick Loewe, libretto by Alan Jay Lerner (coming from the play “Pygmalion”, by George Bernard Shaw). Staged on Broadway in 1956 with great success, it was made into the famous 1964 Oscar-winning film, starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison, directed by George Cukor, with legendary sets and costumes by Cecile Beaton. The new Italian version will be signed by Vincenzo Incenzo, while the direction will be handled by AJ Weissbard; choreography by Gianni Santucci and musical direction by Enzo Campagnoli. Other dates on 12 December in Bolzano and from 1 to 10 March at the Teatro Augusteo in Naples; touring in the 24-25 season and beyond.

Palermo

On 31 October and 2 November the last performances of “Don Giovanni” by Mozart will be held at the Teatro Massimo, conducted by Riccardo Muti. We remember the performances in Turin a year ago; excellent opportunity to listen to the great conductor with the music of an author for whom he has always shown profound affinity. Nice company, with baritone Luca Micheletti in the title role; Alessandro Luongo as Leporello; Maria Grazia Schiavo (Donna Anna), Mariangela Sicilia (Donna Elvira), Francesca Di Sauro (Zerlina); Don Ottavio is Giovanni Sala, Masetto has the voice of Leon Košavić and Il Commendatore that of Vittorio De Campo.

Napoli

On the 4th at S. Caterina da Siena the first performance in modern times of the Requiem Mass by the great seventeenth-century Neapolitan Domenico Sarro, with the Talenti Vulcanici directed by Stefano Demicheli, the Exultate choir of Davide Troìa and the new vocal formation of the Schola Gregoriana della Pietà de’ Turchini. This performance opens the Season of the Pietà dei Turchini Foundation, which will continue until May 27, dedicating itself to the precious Neapolitan musical heritage. Numerous concerts will be held in spaces of artistic and monumental heritage, such as the Church of Santa Caterina da Siena, a late Baroque jewel and headquarters of the Foundation; and the Gallerie d’Italia.

Share this: Facebook

X

