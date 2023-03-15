The fourth episode of this year’s CCTV 315 Gala exposed the chaos of webcasting, some of which were specifically aimed at the elderly, and the anchor played the role of the son, through various “bitter dramas” that could be fabricated and had bizarre plots,Taking advantage of the sympathy of the elderly, they sell various so-called “miracle medicines” with amazing profits.

“All parents, call home and receive a reply from the comment section.”

“Auntie, eat it, this can cure your small tumor.”

“Mom and Dad, the little yellow car below is just trying to speed up your hands, blow it up for me!”

These anchors mainly help people resolve disputes and mediate family conflicts during live broadcasts, and recommend fans to buy products that claim to have magical effects, but these products are actually ordinary foods such as solid drinks and compressed candies.

Such accounts have a large-scale organization on the platform. Taking Gao Leng as an example, the anchor has a large number of accounts on the platform that claim to be Gao Leng’s “farmer army”. To resolve disputes, almost use the same script routine as Gao Leng to deceive the elderly.

Accounts such as “Xiao Zhang Shuo Shi, Ma Hong Liang, and Gao Leng” exposed by CCTV were immediately banned by the platform after the program was broadcast. Among them, Gao Leng has as many as 22.598 million fans,At present, its account homepage shows that the account has been banned.