[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, March 15, 2023]Just after the two sessions of the Communist Party of China, Chen Minsheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of Southern Medical University, was investigated for serious violations of discipline and law, shocking the Chinese medical community. Southern Medical University has been involved in the crime of “living organ harvesting” and has been investigated by the “National Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong”.

At 5 pm on March 14, the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Committee issued a notice that Chen Minsheng was suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervision investigation by the Guangdong Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision.

According to public information, Chen Minsheng was born in October 1962 in Puning, Guangdong. He has successively served as deputy secretary and dean of the Party Committee of Guangzhou Medical College, secretary of the Party Committee of Guangzhou Medical College, secretary of the Party Committee and president of Southern Medical University, secretary of the Party Committee of Southern Medical University, deputy director of the Science, Education, Health and Sports Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Political Consultative Conference, and secretary of the Party Committee of Southern Medical University.

At present, the official website of Southern Medical University has deleted Chen Minsheng’s information in the column about the introduction of school leaders, and all other information related to Chen Minsheng has also been deleted.

The investigation of Chen Minsheng shocked the medical community. Not only did he enjoy State Council subsidies, he was also the successor of Zhong Nanshan, who was formerly the president of Guangzhou Medical College.

Officials did not report the details of Chen Minsheng’s investigation, but the Southern Medical University where he is involved in the crime of live organ harvesting has been investigated by the “National Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong”.

Southern Medical University is involved in the crime of “living organ harvesting”

The investigation report updated on April 24, 2021 pointed out that Nanfang Hospital Affiliated to Southern Medical University has a large number of kidney transplants, ranking second in the country for many years, and the Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery is the unit with the largest number of liver transplants in Guangdong Province. The hospital’s transplant doctor revealed that the waiting time for transplanted organs is short, and liver sources can be given priority, and the chief doctor specializes in organ transplant operations for overseas Chinese.

The hospital was formerly the First Affiliated Hospital of the First Military Medical University of the People’s Liberation Army. It was transferred to Guangdong Province by the army in August 2004, and was renamed as the Southern Hospital Affiliated to Southern Medical University. It is a tertiary general hospital. In March 1995, Jiang Zemin awarded the hospital the honorary title of “Model Medical Service for Overseas Chinese”.

The hospital is a Grade A Kidney Transplant Unit, Grade A Liver Transplant Unit and Grade B Heart Transplant Unit promulgated by Guangdong Province in 2004.[3]. Before the end of 2006, “has received nearly 70,000 hospitalizations and physical examinations from more than 70 countries and regions.” On May 23, 2007, the hospital was designated by the Ministry of Health to carry out kidney transplantation and liver transplantation

Nanfang Hospital Affiliated to Southern Medical University is also the first foreign-related organ transplant hospital of the Chinese Communist Party. From 1998 to 2004, Bai Shuzhong, the Minister of Health of the General Logistics Department of the People’s Liberation Army, directly admitted that during his tenure, Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, personally ordered the organ harvesting of living Falun Gong practitioners during his tenure, and that the hospital was implemented in the military system. The main hospital for Jiang Zemin’s order.

Bai Shuzhong said on the phone, “At that time, it was Chairman Jiang”, “There was an instruction, and if there was an instruction, it was said”, “It is said that carrying out these things is organ transplantation.”

He also said, “Our few military medical universities can control it, and several military medical universities directly under the General Logistics Department have repeatedly requested it, because Jiang paid great attention to this issue at that time and attached great importance to this issue.”

Yu Lixin, the person in charge of kidney transplantation at the hospital, stated in his 2004 paper “Progress of Clinical Allogeneic Kidney Transplantation in my country” in “Armed Police Medicine” that as early as November 2001, the hospital had completed 2,123 cases of kidney transplantation. The hospital ranks second in the country after Beijing Friendship Hospital.

