Celebrating 20 Years of Success: Shunhe Group’s Journey of Innovation and Development

Celebrating 20 Years of Success: Shunhe Group’s Remarkable Journey

Speech at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Shunhe Group

He Dengcai, Vice President of China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing

July 3, 2023

Dear leaders, guests, and members of the Shunhe Group:

Good afternoon, everyone!

The lotus flower in Yingri is red in a different way, and it is youthful in its twenties. In this enthusiastic midsummer season, I am very happy to set foot on the red hot land of Yimeng again to participate in the 20th anniversary celebration of Shunhe Group, the vice president unit of China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. Just now, after listening to Secretary Zhao’s exciting speech, I was deeply encouraged and inspired. Here I would like to say three words: Congratulations to yesterday, blessings to today, and wishes to tomorrow.

First of all, on behalf of China Federation of Things and our Chairman He Liming, I would like to extend my warm congratulations to Shunhe Group for its brilliant achievements in the past 20 years of hard work. Twenty years ago, the villagers of Lizhuang Village put down their hoes and picked up the steering wheel. The farmers of the ancestors turned to logistics people. 20 years have passed, with a flick of a finger. From small to large, from weak to strong, Shunhe Group has become a nationally renowned modern enterprise group integrating logistics warehousing, live e-commerce, financial investment, and supply chain services, and has hatched a huge logistics enterprise cluster; created a party building Leading, business-driven, honest and trustworthy, service-oriented “Linyi Logistics” brand; cultivated a group of business and logistics people who are persevering, hard-working, dedicated to service, and dare to be the first. You have played an innovative, benchmarking, and leading role in the development of commercial logistics in Linyi and even the whole country. The 20 years of brilliance and glory are due to the guidance of the Party Central Committee’s line, principles and policies, to the responsibility of the previous leaders of the provincial and municipal levels, especially the Shunhe Group and Lizhuang Community, and to the hardworking and intelligent Lizhuang people, The ever-growing Shunhe people work hard and keep pace with the times. As someone who was born in a farming family and worked on the land, I deeply feel that farmers are powerful and the masters are among the people.

20 years of forging ahead, 20 years of honor and progress. Today’s Shunhe Group has become one of the highest-level 5A-level logistics enterprises in the country, entered the list of “National Logistics Hub Construction and Operation Benchmark Enterprises,” and has won more than 600 national, provincial, municipal, district, shopping mall, and street honorary titles. It is undergoing transformation and upgrading. Great strides forward on the road of innovation and development. While continuously relocating, transforming and upgrading the original freight distribution market, it has entered into new fields such as the live broadcast technology industrial park, e-commerce cultural and creative park, smart e-commerce logistics cloud warehouse, and mother-child commercial complex. Establish an innovative research and development team, invest in research and development funds, and continuously obtain copyrights and utility model patents; cooperate with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Beijing Jiaotong University to promote the implementation of Beidou scientific research projects. Through continuous iterative updates and expansion of business territory, technology empowerment, innovation drive, development momentum and vitality continue to increase, ensuring that the Group is always at the forefront of innovation and development of commercial logistics. Today, Shunhe Group benefits from the mind and courage of opening the door and recruiting talents. In recent years, the Lizhuang community has attracted nearly 20,000 foreigners to settle down, the group’s staff has increased to more than 1,200, and more than 20,000 e-commerce professional trainings have been organized. The practice of Shunhe Group vividly interprets the maxim that technology is the primary productive force, innovation is the primary driving force, and talents are the primary resource. As a “logistics elder” who has been engaged in industry research for many years, I deeply understand that innovation in the logistics industry is endless, and talent is the foundation.

This year is the first year to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It coincides with the 10th anniversary of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Linyi Logistics. Linyi has a profound business and logistics heritage, a red gene that lasts forever, and a reputation for the business environment that spreads far and wide. We wish Shunhe Group, under the leadership of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, to fully implement the new development concept completely, accurately, and comprehensively under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and to focus on commercial logistics in accordance with the deployment of the “14th Five-Year Plan” Modern Logistics Development Plan. Innovation and development are at the forefront in promoting the digital transformation and intelligent upgrading of modern logistics, serving as a benchmark in promoting the high-quality development of logistics hubs interconnected into a network, and setting an example in building a modern logistics system and developing a hub economy. Continuously create a fresh experience for the counterparts across the country and make new and greater contributions to the construction of a Chinese-style modern logistics system, to help Chinese-style modernization, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. I wish the folks in the Lizhuang community to do logistics, love logistics, and share more dividends in the development of modern logistics, and the days will be more and more prosperous. Taking this opportunity, on behalf of China Federation of Things, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the party committees and governments at all levels of Linyi City, the logistics companies, all walks of life, and all guests for their care and support to our association over the years! We will, as always, pay attention and support to Shunhe Group, Linyi Logistics, and counterparts across the country.

“Xiongguan Road is as long as iron, and now we are starting from the beginning.” Shunhe Group’s 20 years of ups and downs and a 20-year entrepreneurial journey have been recorded in the history of China‘s modern logistics development. We review yesterday and grasp today in order to create a better tomorrow. There is a reason to believe that under the leadership of party committees and governments at all levels, with the care and help of all sectors of society, and with the joint efforts of all cadres and workers, Shunhe Group will definitely take the 20th anniversary celebration as a new starting point, work hard, move forward bravely, and continue to write a glorious chapter of innovation and development!

Finally, with a little poem, I send my congratulations, blessings, and best wishes again. The red gene runs through the present, and the green logistics relies on innovation. Youthful vigor and drive, a hundred years of success and a new journey. Thank you all!

